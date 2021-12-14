Commitment breakdown: Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette commits to Georgia

Daylen Everette quickly became a national recruit after pulling in double digit interceptions during his sophomore year at Virginia Beach (Va.) Norview. He transferred to IMG Academy to play out the rest of his high school career and has blossomed into one of the nation's top prospects.

Everette had his choice of powerhouse college programs to choose from going into his July 17th decision. He took official visits to Georgia, Florida State, and North Carolina in June along with an unofficial visit to Clemson. That trip to Clemson paid off in the form of his commitment.

Clemson hosted Everette for his official visit last month but when Brent Venables left to become the next head coach at Oklahoma, Everette reopened his recruitment.

Teams like Florida, Miami, and USC were immediately in contact with Everette but it seemed like Georgia was trending. Everette and his family decided to use their final official visit to Alabama this past weekend but they ended up picking Georgia the day before the Early Signing Period.