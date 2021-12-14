Commitment breakdown: Rivals100 DB Daylen Everette commits to Georgia
Daylen Everette quickly became a national recruit after pulling in double digit interceptions during his sophomore year at Virginia Beach (Va.) Norview. He transferred to IMG Academy to play out the rest of his high school career and has blossomed into one of the nation's top prospects.
Everette had his choice of powerhouse college programs to choose from going into his July 17th decision. He took official visits to Georgia, Florida State, and North Carolina in June along with an unofficial visit to Clemson. That trip to Clemson paid off in the form of his commitment.
Clemson hosted Everette for his official visit last month but when Brent Venables left to become the next head coach at Oklahoma, Everette reopened his recruitment.
Teams like Florida, Miami, and USC were immediately in contact with Everette but it seemed like Georgia was trending. Everette and his family decided to use their final official visit to Alabama this past weekend but they ended up picking Georgia the day before the Early Signing Period.
WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING...
On paper, Everette is exactly what Georgia is looking for in a cornerback. He is 6-foot-2, plays physically, and has a nose for the ball. Everette knows how to use his size to his advantage, taking every opportunity to disrupt a receiver's route, jamming them at the line of scrimmage, or disrupting their timing with the quarterback. He has the technique and speed to be able to matchup with smaller, speedier receivers too. Everette's instincts are what really set him apart. He does a great job breaking on passes while the ball is in the air and creates plenty of turnovers or momentum shifting plays.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA...
The Bulldogs continue to stockpile talent and Everette is just the latest to join the fold. He is the third cornerback in this Georgia class so far, joining five-star Jaheim Singletary and four-star Julian Humphrey. Everette's commitment to Georgia is as much about what he can do for Kirby Smart's defense as it is about keeping him away from Alabama. The Crimson Tide had prioritized Everette as Signing Day approached and were really hoping to add him to this class. Instead, he is headed to play for their SEC East rival after taking a visit to Tuscaloosa the weekend before Signing Day.