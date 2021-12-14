Four-star wideout CJ Smith commits to Georgia

The insight provided on the visit was enough to alter CJ Smith's decision on his college destination. Smith was very serious about Tennessee heading into the weekend, but now Smith feels Georgia is where he belongs.

Smith intends to play football and run track while at the University of Georgia. Current Georgia Bulldog Arian Smith knows about having world-class speed and the experience of being a dual-sport athlete at Georgia. Arian Smith hosted CJ Smith on his official visit this past weekend.

Smith is a two-sport star. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete excels at both track and football for Bishop Moore High School. Smith earned dozens of major football scholarship offers during his high school career and also set records in the 200m with a 20.62 wind-aided time. Also, Smith has recorded a blistering time of 10.28 seconds in the 100m in track.

Elite speed at the wide receiver position has been a hot topic of conversation around the world of Georgia football since the SEC Championship Game. Every team covets players who can line up out wide and simply streak through a defensive secondary. Georgia has secured the commitment of a prospect with that capability in four-star receiver CJ Smith .

"Georgia had been reaching out ever since I opened up my recruitment, about a month ago," Smith said. "I was supposed to go to Georgia on an official visit back in the summer, but when I committed to Florida I shut it all down. Once I decommitted, it went fast, setting up a home visit and official visit to UGA."

On the official visit to UGA, the Georgia staff rolled out the red carpet for Smith and several other high-profile prospects.

"They for sure pamper you," Smith said. "They'll feed you, feed you out of your mind. It's really them showing you why they want you and how you'll fit into the Georgia program. During the first night we got there, we went out and ate, and that's when we got all the staff and coaching introductions, and got to know the other recruits. The second day was focused on the facilities and the team. We actually got to sit in a meeting with the current players."

Smith was intrigued by the balance that Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton had between preparing for Michigan and also having a good time doing so.

"Going into the visit at Georgia, I was thinking they'd be very serious, no fun," Smith said. "They were still serious, but they definitely have a little fun with it. So, that's one reason I could see myself fitting in that wide receiver room."

Another reason for Smith's comfort in Athens was the insight provided by Arian Smith.

"It was awesome getting to hang out with him (Arian)," Smith said. "We have so much in common, being from Florida and both running track and playing football. I liked talking to him about things a lot. I also spoke to Kearis (Jackson) and Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) and asked them to be straight up with me. I didn't want to hear any sugarcoating. I wanted to know how they felt about the program. Each one of them said it's truly, truly a great program and it really helps with development and fine-tuning your skills."

Smith was also drawn to the pro-style system that offensive coordinator Todd Monken runs.

"Being in a pro-style offense, that to me says pro as in NFL," Smith said. "Everyone at this level has aspirations of going on and playing in the NFL, so playing in an offense that prepares you for that is important. Coach Monken sat me down and chopped up some film with me. He compared me to a current pro player, Robby Anderson."

Smith is going to start out his time at Georgia easing his way back from a meniscus injury. Smith plans to early enroll and is a couple of months away from being fully healthy. Smith is unlikely to run track or participate fully in spring practice at the start of 2022 but should be ready for summer workouts.

A healthy Arian Smith and CJ Smith streaking down the field at the same time would be a scary sight for opposing SEC defenses should that come to fruition in the 2022 season.