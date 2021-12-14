Rivals Top 50 prospect Daylen Everette commits to Georgia

Daylen Everette has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia was right in the thick of Everette's recruitment earlier this summer. UGA hosted Everette, along with several other IMG prospects, the weekend of June 18. Ultimately, many of the targets on that trip committed to Clemson, including Everette.

The hiring away of longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables by Oklahoma caused Everette and other top Clemson commits to reconsider their recruitments. Everette opened up his recruitment on December 10 after having been committed to the Tigers since July 17. He used the last visit weekend to take a trip to Alabama, but ultimately chose the Bulldogs.

The addition of Everette to Georgia's secondary can be described as nothing more than an embarrassment of riches. From the Class of 2020, Georgia has 2021 All-SEC freshman Kelee Ringo on the roster in addition to Jalen Kimber who was injured this season. Georgia added two four-star corners in the last recruiting cycle in Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green in the Class of 2021.

Everette will join five-star Jaheim Singletary and fellow four-stars Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew as cornerbacks in the Class of 2022.

Overall Everette is ranked by Rivals as the No. 47 prospect in the Class of 2022 and the seventh-ranked cornerback. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing north of 180 pounds out of high school, Everette has the size and athleticism to be used in a versatile manner. Everette can cover receivers on the outside and also be moved inside to matchup on tight ends.

Georgia continues to infuse the secondary with length and speed under head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, now the future head coach at Oregon. Everette also continues the IMG to Athens pipeline. Everette joins Aliou Bah and Bear Alexander as Class of 2022 commits to Georgia from IMG.

Georgia is also in pursuit of IMG safety Kamari Wilson in the class. Should all of these prospects in fact sign with Georgia, that will make nine IMG signees since the Class of 2019 .