Commitment Breakdown: Four-star WR CJ Smith commits to Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs enormous 2022 talent haul added another big offensive weapon with the commitment of four-star receiver Chandler “CJ” Smith. With Smith, Georgia’s gain is the Florida Gators’ loss.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Georgia has been targeting bigger receivers to overmatch SEC defensive backs, that is what they are getting with Smith. Playing on the outside for Bishop Moore, Smith is a vertical threat who is not afraid to go across the middle. Smith’s versatility as a receiver opens options to move him around within the Bulldogs’ scheme to create mismatches.

WHAT MAKES CJ SMITH DIFFERENT

Smith has all the attributes that lives up to the hype of a high-profile four-star recruit. His routes are crispy planting a foot in the ground with explosion through the cut. His hands are even smoother than his routes being a surehanded target for quarterbacks. What makes him special beyond what receivers are supposed to do is his speed. Smith truly has world class speed laying down a 10.28 in the 100 meters.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

Georgia has enough talent that they can take a gamble on Smith. Credited with eight catches in two games covering 126 yards during his senior season, Smith missed the majority of his last run with a meniscus injury that required surgery. All bets are on that Smith will be 100 percent again giving Georgia another explosive playmaker within their offense.

No football team can have too many offensive weapons, and the addition of Smith stockpiles a spot that is talent rich. Georgia landing Smith also keeps him away from the Gators. Committed to Florida from June 20 until Dec. 7, the new Gators staff decided to go in a different direction opening a door for Georgia to add their second four-star receiver to the haul (De’Nylon Morrissette).