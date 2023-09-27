Here is the Sept. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise

Assessing Beck’s deep throws

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart broke down quarterback Carson Beck’s deep throws from last Saturday’s 49-21 win over UAB.

“I think he’s done a good job. He had the one drop. I hated it for Arian (Smith), because he works hard, he’s probably out there right now. He had an opportunity to grab it,” Smart said. “He probably overthrew Jackson (Meeks) a little bit but Jackson will tell you he probably didn’t extend the plays like the other guys did. It’s different timing with different receivers, and (Beck) probably put too much air under it, so he didn’t run in stride. But I think he’s done really well with deep balls.”

Beck has been very accurate through four games, completing 72.7 percent of his throws for 1,184 yards, six touchdowns and one interceptions.

Beck could be in for an even bigger passing day against Auburn if receiver Ladd McConkey, who has been dealing with a back injury, is able to return.

“We’ve missed a couple because we’ve been covered. He’s overthrown a couple, but a lot of that is the aim, or are we leading the receiver to the open grass or, are we throwing it to a landmark,” Smart said. “There’s a difference in the two. Sometimes it’s the quarterback, sometimes it’s the receiver. But if we continue to run the ball well, we’ll have more opportunities to take shots down the field.”

Speaking of McConkey

McConkey has been able to practice some this week, although Smart isn’t sure if that means he’ll be play against the Tigers.

“I don’t know. He did some things. He ran routes. I saw him some, but I didn’t get to see him enough to really judge and I just want to watch the tape,” Smart said. “We’re just trying to progress him back slowly, whether it’s this week in a role or in the future. I’m not trying to rush him back.”

McConkey has yet to appear in a game this season.

Running back Kendall Milton (knee) was also able to practice a bit and has a chance to suit up Saturday.

“Kendall went some and did some stuff,” Smart said. “He was able to take reps and do some things.”

