Will top-ranked Georgia be healthier for Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)? It appears to.

Head coach Kirby Smart had mostly positive news after practice on Tuesday, including word that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) has returned to practice.

So, will he make his season debut against the Tigers?

“I don’t know. He did some things. He ran routes. I saw him some, but I didn’t get to see him enough to really judge and I just want to watch the tape,” Smart said. “We’re just trying to progress him back slowly, whether it’s this week in a role or in the future. I’m not trying to rush him back.”

Smart said he will evaluate McConkey – Georgia’s leading receiver from last year – for the rest of the week before determining how much or if Ladd can go.

In other injury news, Smart said safety Javon Bullard (ankle) “Did more today. He did walkthroughs and ran on the side during the scout period."

Bullard has missed the last two games.

Running back Kendall Milton (knee) is also closer to returning to the field.

“Kendall went some and did some stuff,” Smart said. “He was able to take reps and do some things.”

The news isn’t so good for freshman running back Roderick Robinson, who continues to rehab a high ankle sprain.

“He hasn’t done much,” Smart said. “He’s been in the training room.”