“I look at it as a hell of a fierce rivalry. That’s really why you do this business, to play in these types of games and this type of atmosphere,” Smart said. “Fanbases won't like to hear that because they like to hate each other. There's not a lot of difference between our fans and their fans a lot of times. In terms of where they are from, their players are similar to our players. So, I have respect for them, not hate."

During his Monday press conference, Freeze told reporters “I’m not big on hate. I’m big on that this game means so much to so many people so we should compete in a way out of love for our people. Not necessarily for hate to other people,” he said. “That’s kind of the way I operate. I hope we compete because we love Auburn, and it means something to the Auburn people to compete against Georgia. That’ll be my approach. Love is a great motivator for me.”

“I tend to agree with Coach Freeze. It’s not about hate for me,” Smart said. “I don’t look at it as I hate any of their players, I recruited a lot of them. I don’t look at it as hating any of their coaches because I like a lot of their coaches. I’ve known all those guys for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for Hugh.”

“We’ve missed a couple because we’ve been covered. He’s overthrown a couple, but a lot of that is the aim, or are we leading the receiver to the open grass or, are we throwing it to a landmark,” Smart said. “There’s a difference in the two. Sometimes it’s the quarterback, sometimes it’s the receiver. But if we continue to run the ball well, we’ll have more opportunities to take shots down the field.”

“I think he’s done a good job. He had the one drop. I hated it for Arian because he works hard, he’s probably out there right now. He had an opportunity to grab it,” Smart said. “He probably overthrew Jackson a little bit but Jackson will tell you he probably didn’t extend the plays like the other guys did. It’s different timing with different receivers, and (Beck) probably put too much air under it so he didn’t run in stride. But I think he’s done really well with deep balls.”

… On Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne and the Tigers’ offense: “Extremely athletic. Robby Ashford is an elite athlete. He is so fast and so quick, but the thing is Peyton Thorn is a great athlete too. He can take off, run anytime and he can do all the same runs,” Smart said. “He's made some pretty impressive cuts and touchdown runs. They both are really good athletes."

… On what Auburn is doing to create havoc: "They get a lot of havoc. There are a couple of clips against (Texas) A&M you know they're punching balls out. You can tell they are coaching it, and they are violent, stripping at balls, going after it. That's the growing rate in the country. You got to protect the ball at a higher rate now than ever I can remember,” Smart said. “The art of getting turnovers and forcing them is so hard and coached upon on defense. It's almost double that on offense now, protecting it, so the two are like meeting in the middle. They are protecting it more and we're coming after it more and it just keeps raising the standard of people getting after it. They've done a good job of that. They've also got some interceptions and that's helped with that."

… Smart on practice thus far this week: "It was good yesterday and I thought it was good today. We had a lot of things to clean up today so I didn't love the results, but I loved the energy, focus, and enthusiasm. We know it's a rivalry game,” Smart said. “Our guys are passionate about this game and I thought they practiced hard. Not always smart but we got after it today and had a good, physical practice. It'll be a physical game, so we need to be ready for it. Expect it to be hot and practice in the heat."

… Smart was asked if his team’s offense is still developing: "I don't know how to answer that. You're never fully installed ever. If you say that you're fully installed, you're saying that you can't get better or that you can't do anything else. So, you're constantly looking for a better way or a new play or something to do,” Smart said. “We do have what we have, and every offense carries over plays, and they might present it a different way or change it up. There are coaches all over America watching games on Sunday to see a new wrinkle. Not necessarily a trick play, but just a different way to do the same thing.”

… On Dan Jackson taking more reps at safety: "He's done good. Dan, when he's been healthy, he's played really well. He played a dime role two years ago, and then last year he dealt with the injury most of the year,” Smart said. “That was really frustrating for him. It set him back. He's just now, to me, just getting back to his old play speed. He can run. Dan has good play speed, and he has good eyes. He understands our defense and recognizes things, so I was really proud of him the other night. I thought he played well, and if Javon [Bullard] can't go, we'll need him to play well again."

… On his evaluation of Micah Morris against UAB: "He did a good job. He came in there and gave those guys a rotational blow. I think that's important when it's hot and you're playing in early fall,” Smart said. “He jumped in there and competed and played. He's really physical. He had a different presence than the other guards at times. He has some strengths that they don't have, and he has some weaknesses that they don't have. We have to measure those within each game and see what we need."

… On Marvin Jones' progression this season: "He had gotten better. I thought he had a good week of practice this week so far. He was crushed when he didn't get to play in that game (South Carolina.) He's recovered from all that. I think he is getting better, and he understands our defense in terms of knowledge and system,” Smart said. “A lot of those guys in that room are young and new. He's been able to grasp that and have a feel for things. I'm hoping he comes along and starts making some plays."