Donovan Johnson felt at home at Georgia because, well, he was home.

The 2025 running back now plays his football at IMG Academy, but he originally hails from Savannah. He grew up watching Todd Gurley highlights on Youtube and has always kept an eye on the program roughly four hours from home.

Johnson returned to Athens for the UAB game and experienced that home feeling once again.

"It was a great experience, great atmosphere," Johnson said. "They treated me like family. It’s in Georgia, so it was an overall great atmosphere."