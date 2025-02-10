Preview: Georgia at No. 8 Texas A&M

After losing a heartbreaker to No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday, Georgia will try to recover from its latest defeat Tuesday night against another ranked team.

No. 8 Texas A&M won’t be easy.

The Aggies are coming off a big road victory over a ranked Missouri squad. They appear to be back on track, having won five of their last six games.

Georgia, meanwhile, is still projected as an NCAA Tournament team by virtually everyone predicting a bracket, including ESPN.com. In fact, as of Monday, bracketmatrix.com, which attempts to track every bracket prediction published, confirms that Georgia is currently included in all 86 active prognostications for March Madness.

But the odds aren't particularly favorable. Georgia has seven conference losses and is about to play three straight games against ranked teams: Texas A&M, Missouri, and Florida.

Especially if the Bulldogs continue to make mistakes head coach Mike White feels cost them the win against Mississippi State.

“The things that are easier, or easiest to control, when you shoot it and it goes in and your student body is going crazy … if we have five guys turn around and sprint back on defense … we did a poor job of that,” White said. “If we just do an average job of that, we would have won the game.”

The Aggies won’t make it any easier.

Texas A&M is the league’s third-ranked defense, holding opponents to just 39.8 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs aren’t far behind. Georgia allows opponents to shoot just 40.4 percent but is converting only 46 percent of its own shots.

However, the Aggies have issues too.

Despite being the second-ranked defensive rebounding team (31.74 per game), Texas A&M sometimes has trouble putting the ball in the basket.

The Aggies rank last in the SEC in shooting percentage (42.9 percent), including .313 from three, next to last in the league.