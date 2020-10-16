UGASports - The Daily Recap: Stetson Bennett 'got me cussed out many times'

Here is the Oct. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Walk-on mentality

Back when quarterback Stetson Bennett was a walk-on with the scout team, he was making the kind of plays in practice that the general public is seeing now in games. Former Georgia cornerback Aaron Davis, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship, told Anthony Dasher that he can relate to Bennett’s journey based on his experiences.

Also, while he might not have ever predicted he'd become a starter, Davis said that he could tell Bennett’s talent was always there. This was based on the number of times Davis got yelled at when the former scout team quarterback made a big play in his direction.

“I know personally that Stetson got me cussed out many times when he was the scout team quarterback,” Davis said. “There were a few times where I’d think, ‘Oh, the play is over, I’m good to go,’ and he’d launch like a 50-yard bomb over the top of my head, and all of a sudden I’m in trouble because I didn’t finish the play.”

Waiting his turn

With running back James Cook forced to miss last week’s game against Tennessee with an arm/shoulder injury, Kenny McIntosh stepped into his second-string role. McIntosh didn’t disappoint, carrying the ball eight times for 45 yards and catching two passes for 36 yards.

McIntosh noted that he has prepared himself for that very moment.

“Every back wants to get the ball, so they can go out there and showcase their talent and do what they have to do for the team,” Cook said. “I’m a team player, so whenever my name is called, that’s when I’m ready to go out there and perform.”

Kier arrested

Georgia basketball guard Justin Kier was arrested on charges of speeding, improper driving/erratic lane change/failure to maintain, aggressive driving, and reckless driving and booked in Gwinnett County Jail.

Although Gwinnett County police first observed the alleged driving offenses, Barrow County deputies initiated the stop after Kier’s vehicle crossed into their jurisdiction.

A Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department incident report alleged that Kier was driving 85 mph in a 55-mph zone, swerved in and out of traffic and drove recklessly through a work zone.

“The report is disappointing and not reflective of the standards we expect for our basketball program. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we are addressing the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said in a statement to UGASports. “I’m hopeful these measures will result in both lessons learned and better choices in the future.”

Fox 5 was the first to report the story.

Five total people were included in the car, including three teammates and a female passenger. Although police allege that marijuana roaches were found in the car, authorities determined not enough was present to warrant a misdemeanor charge.

Although Kier was arrested, UGA Basketball Operations Director Jake Thelan brought the other passengers back to Athens.

Kier was released on $450 bond.

Opposition research

Dash spoke with BamaInsider’s Tony Tsoukalas about the upcoming Georgia-Alabama game, who offered an explanation as to why the Crimson Tide defense hasn’t been as stingy as it has been in years past.

“I would say the majority of Alabama’s problems on defense have been from lack of discipline, which is a bit of a surprise, as Dylan Moses’ presence was supposed to serve as the glue that held everything together early on,” Tsoukalas wrote. “Moses has been somewhat shaky himself in his return from injury. I expect him to get over the hump at some point, and when he does, the rest of Alabama’s defense should follow along.

“That being said, Alabama will likely have to win games with its offense this year. While there's a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, I just don’t see this unit developing into the elite level the Tide is used to.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon has all the stats you need in preparation for Saturday’s showdown between Georgia and Alabama. Of note, Georgia’s rushing defense has not allowed a rushing touchdown since the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama, which came from former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs.

Mims’ toughness

Jake Reuse spoke with Von Lassiter, the high school coach of Amarius Mims (Bleckley County/Cochran) to get a sense of what makes the offensive lineman so great. Lassiter knows FBS talent, too, as he coached Jake Fromm and Trey Hill when he was the head coach at Houston County.

"I'll just say I wouldn't want to line up in front of him,” Lassiter said “It's tough for opponents on Friday nights. You got to have the duty of lining up in front of him. I don't know that I've ever seen as many knock-down blocks as he's had this year. He continues to get better every day. He's emerging as a leader, as a vocal guy who can talk and get his teammates going, and is just a pleasure and fun to coach. I'm going to enjoy it for the few weeks I have him for."

Game 4 trailer