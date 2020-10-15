Everybody has seen the points Alabama has given up this year. Has it been a matter of execution? Are offenses just better? The Tide’s defense is loaded with guys who were high school stars. What can you put your finger on as the biggest issue?

Tsoukalas: “It’s all of the above, to be honest. I would say the majority of Alabama’s problems on defense have been from lack of discipline, which is a bit of a surprise, as Dylan Moses’ presence was supposed to serve as the glue that held everything together early on. Moses has been somewhat shaky himself in his return from injury. I expect him to get over the hump at some point, and when he does, the rest of Alabama’s defense should follow along.

“That being said, Alabama will likely have to win games with its offense this year. While there's a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, I just don’t see this unit developing into the elite level the Tide is used to.”