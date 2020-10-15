UGASports - Kenny McIntosh embracing role as jack-of-all-trades

To say that sophomore running back Kenny McIntosh is making the most of his opportunities would be an understatement.

He’s carried the ball only 17 times through the first three games of this season, but is averaging 4.7 yards per rush. McIntosh also leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in kick return average at 42.8 yards per attempt.

“On kickoff there’s a lot of space so I just run with my eyes,” McIntosh said. “I see the hole and I hit it. The guys on the kickoff team with me are doing a hell of a job picking up blocks and staying on them. I couldn’t do it without them.”

As with any player, experience breeds confidence. McIntosh attributes a lot of his early-season success to both the playing time he earned last season and the backs he learns alongside.

“Last year was an eye-opener,” he said. “It gave me a taste of how SEC football is and how the speed of the game goes. I learn a lot from Zamir (White) and (James) Cook with how they run the ball. Certain things like the cuts they make, the moves they do and when they do them. We’ve got a bond so we talk and help each other. It’s all love in the running back room.”

McIntosh was fourth on the depth chart a season ago but moved up in the rotation this year following the departure of D’Andre Swift. And while McIntosh might be the most talented third-string running back in the nation, he’s patiently waiting his turn to make something happen each week.

“Every back wants to get the ball so they can go out there and showcase their talent and do what they have to do for the team,” he said. “I’m a team player so whenever my name is called, that’s when I’m ready to go out there and perform.”

McIntosh has proven he’s more than capable of creating explosive plays no matter how he gets the ball in his hands. His longest plays against Tennessee included a 14-yard rush, a 29-yard reception and a 42-yard kick return. His ability as a jack-of-all-trades is one he came to Georgia to sharpen.

“I see myself as an athlete so running routes has always been a part of my game,” he said. “I love running routes. It’s another reason I came to Georgia so that I could get a chance to run routes and make those one-on-one mismatches happen, and be able to win them.”

McIntosh will undoubtedly get opportunities to make a profound impact against Alabama this weekend. As for the mindset in the Georgia locker room...

“My expectation is for us to go out there and compete,” he said. “Alabama is just another team on the schedule. Just another team in front of us that we’ve got to go through.”



