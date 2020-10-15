COCHRAN, Georgia - Bleckley County head coach Von Lassiter is no stranger to Kirby Smart and his staff.

While Amarius Mims is the first player to commit to the Bulldogs during his tenure with the Royals, he previously led a Houston County program that sent the likes of Jake Fromm and Trey Hill to Athens.

We caught up with Lassiter after the commitment of his massive offensive tackle for his thoughts on Georgia's recruiting strategy, the upside of Mims, and what the Bulldogs are getting in him as a person.