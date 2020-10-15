UGASports - Justin Kier arrested on a quartet of driving charges

Georgia basketball player Justin Kier was arrested early Friday morning on four traffic violations, according to the Gwinnett County Jail online arrest report.

According to the report, the Bulldog graduate transfer was arrested on charges of speeding, improper driving/erratic lane change/failure to maintain, aggressive driving, and reckless driving.

He was released on a $450 bond.

“The report is disappointing and not reflective of the standards we expect for our basketball program. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we are addressing the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said in a statement to UGASports. “I’m hopeful these measures will result in both lessons learned and better choices in the future.”

First reported by Randy Travis of Fox 5 News in Atlanta, Kier was one of five people inside the black SUV, three of which were also members of the Bulldog basketball team, along with a female. Neither of the other players, not the female, were named in the report.

According to the incident report provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy observed Kier driving on Highway 316 at 85 mph in a 55-mph zone, allegedly swerving in and out of traffic. Kier was also observed allegedly driving recklessly through multiple construction zones.

Barrow County Sheriff deputies ultimately initiated the stop once the vehicle crossed into that county’s jurisdiction.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the report stated that a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the car.

At that point, Kier was placed under arrest. All occupants of the vehicle told officers they had been smoking marijuana. Multiple “roaches” of marijuana, were found in the car, according to the report.

The report also stated that Barrow County deputies contacted UGA officials. Basketball Operations Director Jake Thelan brought the three other players and the female back to Athens. Kier was then transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

No other charges were filed. According to the report, deputies did not believe the misdemeanor amount of marijuana did not warrant an arrest and thought it better to simply release the players to Thelan.

A 6-foot-4, 197-pound native of Grottoes, Va. played in only nine games last year for George Mason due to a stress fracture, averaging 9.9 points before his season came to an end in early January.

As a junior, Mason led the Patriots in scoring at 14.5 points, earning Atlantic 10 Conference Most Improved Player honors and a spot on the All-Conference second team. He averaged 11 points in his sophomore year.

Georgia began preseason practice Wednesday.