Another one

One of the interesting stats that Dave McMahon compiled following Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina had to do with quarterback Stetson Bennett’s streak of rushing touchdowns. Bennett has scored a rushing touchdown in each of Georgia’s three games this season.

Bennett and Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson are the only two who have achieved this in the SEC thus far.

Bennett completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns against the Gamecocks, and accounted for 36 rushing yards and the aforementioned score on the ground. He did this after becoming sick during the game.

“My stomach just got really hot. I coughed, gagged or something, and it came up,” said Bennett. “That’s never happened to me before, and I hope it doesn’t again.”

Outclassed

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia outclassed South Carolina during its decisive win on Saturday.

“This was a bloodletting. The 48-7 win was the largest margin of victory by the Bulldogs over South Carolina in the 100-plus year history of the series. Before Saturday, a 40-0 Georgia win in 1894 stood as the biggest victory. It’s the way Georgia is winning games that has Bulldog fans so excited, and rightfully so.

“What Georgia is doing offensively is exciting. Those days of running the football to set up play-action—nah, scrap it, don’t bring that mess around here.For those who wondered if Kirby Smart would ever evolve and let someone else take total charge of the offense, wonder no more.”

Also from UGASports

Dasher went into detail about tight end Brock Bowers’ big day. Bowers finished Saturday’s game with five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown too.

Georgia’s offense is scorching hot through three games as it looks like a unit no one in Athens has ever seen before.

The Bulldogs were able to rattle South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler during their big win on Saturday. Rattler finished with only 118 yards and two interceptions.

Three on the ground