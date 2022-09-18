1 – Stetson Bennett has had a rushing touchdown in all three games this season. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas is the only other SEC quarterback that can say that

2 – Brock Bowers ran for five yards early in the first quarter for his first touchdown of the season. It was also his second career rushing touchdown.

2 – Bowers also added two receiving touchdowns in the game matching his career-high. It is his sixth multi-touchdown reception game of his career. That is tied for the most with Jordan Addison of USC for the most since the beginning of last season.

2 – Kendall Milton matched his jersey number by having his second touchdown run of the season. He had one in his first two seasons combined.

2 – Carson Beck threw his second touchdown pass of the season. Two is the same number of touchdown passes that Auburn and Florida have thrown as a team combined.

2 of 8 – True Freshmen have a combined eight interceptions in the FBS this season and Malaki Starks has two of them (no one else has more than one).

5 – The Dawgs have an SEC-leading five interceptions this season on defense after Starks, Dan Jackson and Trezmen Marshall each had one against the Gamecocks. It was Jackson and Marshall's first career pick.

6 – Jamon Dumas-Johnson led the Bulldogs with six tackles in the game.

9 - Both Bowers and Oscar Delp (first career touchdown) had touchdown receptions against South Carolina. Nine different Georgia tight ends have caught a touchdown under Kirby Smart.

10 – Georgia has had at least ten players with at least one catch in all three games this season. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team that has done that.

11 to 2 – Since the beginning of last season, Bennett has thrown multiple TD passes in 11 games. In that same time period, he has thrown multiple Interceptions twice.

13 – Georgia has held its opponents to single-digit point totals 13 times since 2020 (including all three this season). The next highest teams in the FBS have eight (Alabama, Texas A&M and Wisconsin).

14 – Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina led all players in the game with 14 tackles.

15 – Bowers now has 15 career touchdown receptions which is tied for 12th all-time in Georgia history.

21 – Jared Zirkel connected on a 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter on Saturday. It was his first career field goal for the Dawgs. Jack Podlesny had one in the game as well, his 40th career make.

30 – The Bulldogs had 30 first downs in the game on Saturday. Georgia has had 30 first downs in a game five times under Smart and three of them have been against South Carolina.

36 – Bennett had the most yards on the ground by either team on Saturday with 36. It was the fourth most he has had in his career.

41 – Georgia defeated South Carolina by 41 points. It was the largest margin of victory over the Gamecocks all-time eclipsing the 40-point margin set in their first matchup back in 1894.

54 – Georgia has 54 all-time wins against South Carolina which is tied with Florida for the fifth most wins against a single opponent.

+120 - Georgia has outscored its opponent 130 to 10 this season or a margin of +120 points. The Dawgs are third in the FBS in this category behind Michigan and Minnesota.

121 – Bowers had a season-high 121 yards receiving with 104 of them coming after the catch. He has five career 100-yard receiving games.

211-33 – Smart is 5-0 against his former assistants and has outscored them 211 to 33.

1,098 – With his 121 yards receiving, Bowers reaches four digits and now has a total of 1,098

5,253 – With his 284 yards passing, Bennett becomes the eighth Georgia quarterback to reach the 5,000 career mark.





Cover photo courtesy of Kathryn Skeean