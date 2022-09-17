This week's list featured an alliterative addition. Georgia's defense wanted to, in the words of inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, "rattle Rattler." The No. 1 Bulldogs did just that, shutting down South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler en route to a 48-7 win.

Those are the four or five things the defense needs to do in order to be successful against that weekend's opponent. They usually revolve around similar themes—stopping the run, taking the ball away, and so on.

Rattler transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina this offseason. He began the 2021 campaign as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. His first home SEC start, however, didn't go as planned.

The Gamecock signal caller completed 13-of 25 passes for just 118 yards. He also tossed a pair of interceptions to the Bulldog defense.

"We wanted him to play him as the same style as (Oregon quarterback Bo Nix), make him play for us," Dumas-Johnson said.

The plan took effect at all levels of the defense. The defensive line and outside linebackers worked to keep Rattler in the pocket and not let him create plays with his legs.

In the secondary, cornerback Kelee Ringo and company had their own game plan.

"Continue to keep our eyes on the receivers, get hands on them, and just try to knock off the timing with Spencer Rattler, because we know our rushers will be able to get there," Ringo said. "At the end of the day, just try to work with each other."

That strategy produced a pair of interceptions for the Georgia secondary. Freshman safety Malaki Starks recorded his second in just his third career game, while veteran Dan Jackson soared over a receiver to notch his first career interception.

"I love my man Dan Jackson," Ringo said. "He’s a great player, a good leader for the team in the secondary as well. He’s a real down-to-Earth guy. It was real good to see him make that play."

Georgia knew it must contain Rattler to keep the Gamecocks in check. He did produce a couple of great throws and big gains, but the Bulldogs stifled him on their way to another dominant defensive performance.