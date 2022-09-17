COLUMBIA, S.C. – For anyone who might have forgotten just how good Brock Bowers is, the Georgia sophomore reminded them during Saturday’s SEC opener at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks—trounced 48-7—certainly need no convincing.

Bowers helped spearhead what continues to be a potent Bulldog offense, catching five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Bowers also ran for a 5-yard score.

“I just run the play and do my thing,” Bowers said after the game, shrugging off a question about his big afternoon.

There was certainly a lot to discuss.

Highlighting Bowers’ day was a 78-yard score, a play in which he took a mid-range pass from Stetson Bennett and juked a defender, before outrunning the rest of his pursuers for the easy score and a 31-0 lead.

Bowers’ other two scores came in the first half.

His 5-yard run capped Georgia’s opening drive of the game before he snagged a 6-yard pass from Bennett for a 21-0 lead in the second.

“The first one felt good, because it was the first one of the year,” Bowers said. “It all felt good.”

Head coach Kirby Smart obviously liked what he saw, although he had to take a quick look at the post-game stats after the game to get the full picture.

“I don’t even know his numbers. I knew he ran fast down the field,” Smart said. “The thing about Brock that is so hard that you don’t get to measure is the amount of attention he draws. Three or four of those plays that Brock made, there were people blocking down the field. Elite blocking down the field.”