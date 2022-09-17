Postgame news and notes
Bennett chucks and upchucks
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Not even an upset stomach could slow Stetson Bennett down during Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina Saturday.
Right before throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers in the second quarter, Bennett could be seen throwing up on the field.
Unfazed, the senior threw a dart to Bowers for a 21-0 lead, only to throw up again after the play was complete.
“My stomach just got really hot. I coughed, gagged or something, and it came up,” said Bennett. “That’s never happened to me before, and I hope it doesn’t again.”
Center Sedrick Van Pran was in firing range.
“I was five feet away. It was funny. We were lined up to go with the ball, we were in the red zone, and I feel something tugging on the back of my jersey,” Van Pran said. “It was him signaling the huddle.”
After catching the pass, Bowers ran back to the huddle unaware of what happened.
“I don’t even know until I got back, and everyone was giving him water and stuff,” Bowers said. “I was like what? And he was like, 'I just threw up.' I don’t know what happened.”
Bennett finished the game 16 of 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 36 yards and a score.
“He actually was dry-heaving way back in the drive, back earlier when he threw a pass in the flat and didn’t quite get it there,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was not a great pass, and I could tell something wasn’t right then. He fought all the way right through it and he made a couple of throws when he threw up before them, and he hung in there and made the throw. He was overhydrated in terms of drinking a lot of water. He kept saying he felt like he had to throw up, and he did. He’s a competitor. He wouldn’t come out.”
Missing Bulldogs; injury update
As expected, neither tight end Arik Gilbert (undisclosed) nor wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle) made the trip.
"All I can say is he didn't make the trip for personal reasons,” Smart said of Gilbert. “I’m hoping he gets back with us."
Defensive back William Poole also did not make trip, as reported earlier by UGASports.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was also somewhat limited. Smart announced on Georgia’s pre-game show that the junior defensive lineman was “banged up.” However, Carter did play, primarily seeing action on third down.
After the game Smart said Carter was dealing with a “lower extremity” injury, but did not offer specifics.
Quote of the day
Post-game shorts
… Brock Bowers’ 6-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter marked the 11th straight time against an FBS team that Georgia’s first-team offense capped a drive with a touchdown, dating back to last year’s national championship against Alabama.
The streak would end during Georgia’s fourth possession of the game when the Bulldogs went three and out.
… Eleven different players caught passes for the Bulldogs Saturday after 11 did so against Oregon and 15 against Samford.
… Georgia tallied 547 yards of total offense.
… The Bulldogs were 5-for-5 in the Red Zone with four touchdowns and a field goal. For the season, Georgia improved to 19-for-20 in the Red Zone, with 14 touchdowns and five field goals.
… Georgia has allowed 10 points this season, which is the program's lowest 3-game total since 1927. South Carolina finished the game with 306 yards of total offense. The leading tackler for the Bulldogs was sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson with six stops. Freshman defensive back Malaki Starks, junior safety Dan Jackson and sophomore inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall picked off passes for the Bulldogs. For Marshall, it was his first career interception. Collectively, the Bulldogs had six tackles for loss.
… The Bulldogs had two first-time starters in freshman receiver Dillon Bell and senior defensive lineman Tramel Walthour. South Carolina won the toss and elected to receive. Senior Kearis Jackson (WR), junior Warren McClendon (OL), and sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson (ILB) were the captains.
… Georgia picked up 14 points off three turnovers. The Bulldogs moved to plus-6 for the year with 31 points off turnovers, while Georgia has not had any turnovers this year.
… South Carolina’s successful fake punt was the first against Georgia since Cincinnati in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl … The Gamecocks’ 46-yard pass play was the longest surrendered by the Bulldogs this year.
… Georgia improved to 54-19-2 in the series history with South Carolina, including 21-10 in SEC matchups. The Bulldogs posted their largest margin of victory against the Gamecocks. Smart is now 6-1 against the Gamecocks and 5-0 against former assistants (2-0 vs. Arkansas, 2-0 vs. South Carolina, 1-0 vs. Oregon).
… Oscar Delp’s 28-yard touchdown catch on a throw from Carson Beck was the first of the freshman’s career.
… Freshman receiver Cole Speer saw his first game action and caught a 12-yard pass.
… Jared Zirkel’s 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the first of his career.