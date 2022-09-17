COLUMBIA, S.C. – Not even an upset stomach could slow Stetson Bennett down during Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina Saturday.

Right before throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers in the second quarter, Bennett could be seen throwing up on the field.

Unfazed, the senior threw a dart to Bowers for a 21-0 lead, only to throw up again after the play was complete.

“My stomach just got really hot. I coughed, gagged or something, and it came up,” said Bennett. “That’s never happened to me before, and I hope it doesn’t again.”

Center Sedrick Van Pran was in firing range.

“I was five feet away. It was funny. We were lined up to go with the ball, we were in the red zone, and I feel something tugging on the back of my jersey,” Van Pran said. “It was him signaling the huddle.”

After catching the pass, Bowers ran back to the huddle unaware of what happened.

“I don’t even know until I got back, and everyone was giving him water and stuff,” Bowers said. “I was like what? And he was like, 'I just threw up.' I don’t know what happened.”

Bennett finished the game 16 of 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 36 yards and a score.

“He actually was dry-heaving way back in the drive, back earlier when he threw a pass in the flat and didn’t quite get it there,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was not a great pass, and I could tell something wasn’t right then. He fought all the way right through it and he made a couple of throws when he threw up before them, and he hung in there and made the throw. He was overhydrated in terms of drinking a lot of water. He kept saying he felt like he had to throw up, and he did. He’s a competitor. He wouldn’t come out.”