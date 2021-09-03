The Daily Recap: Scouting Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei

Here is the Sept. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

An insider’s take on Clemson

Radi Nabulsi conversed with Tiger Illustrated publisher Cris Ard about how Clemson looks entering Saturday’s showdown. Ard was asked about Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and if he’s ready to adequately replace Trevor Lawrence’s large legacy.

"I think D.J. Uiagalelei is a future first-rounder, a three-year guy,” Ard said. “He's not Trevor Lawrence but they're not asking him to be. He has knocked off a few pounds this off-season but still carries 250. He's strong, he's thick, and can take a lot of licks. And that's important to note, because they're going to utilize him a lot in their running game. Dabo is not a believer in timidity, so they're going to incorporate everything D.J. brings to the table in their game planning. He can make every throw, he's athletic, he's a leader, he's confident, and he's not afraid to make a mistake.

“I thought he held up extremely well in his first major test a year ago at Notre Dame, so the moment isn't going to be too big for him. I don't like to draw comparisons to other players, so I will just say Uiagalelei provides everything they need at the position to get them back to the College Football Playoff a seventh consecutive year. The bigger question mark is what's behind him, because I don't believe Clemson is good enough to win a national title if Uiagalelei isn't on the field. There's a substantial drop-off between him and Hunter Helms and Taisun Phommachanh. Getting Phommachanh back is a positive development, to be sure, but he's entering his third year in the program with just 86 career snaps. We don't really have any sample size of activity with which to evaluate him. He's very much unproven."

Big on the linebackers

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was bullish about his linebackers during an appearance on this week’s SEC coaches teleconference. To read what he said, visit the Dawgvent to view the post. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young previewed the first week of games for SEC teams. They go game-by-game to give you the scoop on what to expect. Each of the guys gave their overperformers, underperformers, and players to watch in the conference.