The Daily Recap: Scouting Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei

An insider’s take on Clemson
Radi Nabulsi conversed with Tiger Illustrated publisher Cris Ard about how Clemson looks entering Saturday’s showdown. Ard was asked about Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and if he’s ready to adequately replace Trevor Lawrence’s large legacy.
"I think D.J. Uiagalelei is a future first-rounder, a three-year guy,” Ard said. “He's not Trevor Lawrence but they're not asking him to be. He has knocked off a few pounds this off-season but still carries 250. He's strong, he's thick, and can take a lot of licks. And that's important to note, because they're going to utilize him a lot in their running game. Dabo is not a believer in timidity, so they're going to incorporate everything D.J. brings to the table in their game planning. He can make every throw, he's athletic, he's a leader, he's confident, and he's not afraid to make a mistake.
“I thought he held up extremely well in his first major test a year ago at Notre Dame, so the moment isn't going to be too big for him. I don't like to draw comparisons to other players, so I will just say Uiagalelei provides everything they need at the position to get them back to the College Football Playoff a seventh consecutive year. The bigger question mark is what's behind him, because I don't believe Clemson is good enough to win a national title if Uiagalelei isn't on the field. There's a substantial drop-off between him and Hunter Helms and Taisun Phommachanh. Getting Phommachanh back is a positive development, to be sure, but he's entering his third year in the program with just 86 career snaps. We don't really have any sample size of activity with which to evaluate him. He's very much unproven."
Big on the linebackers
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was bullish about his linebackers during an appearance on this week’s SEC coaches teleconference. To read what he said, visit the Dawgvent to view the post. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young previewed the first week of games for SEC teams. They go game-by-game to give you the scoop on what to expect. Each of the guys gave their overperformers, underperformers, and players to watch in the conference.
PFF matchup
Trent Smallwood broke down the matchups between Georgia and Clemson based on how each of the players’ Pro Football Focus grades from the 2020 season. Smallwood noted one matchup everyone should keep an eye on.
“Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton takes on Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth,” Smallwood wrote. “In 2020, Booth only allowed 14 receptions on 29 targets (48.3-percent) for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two interceptions and four pass breakups.
“With top Bulldogs receiver George Pickens out, Burton will take on a larger role. As a true freshman, Burton was targeted 52 times, hauling in 27 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers look a little lackluster, he really turned his game up a notch with JT Daniels at quarterback. In four games with Daniels tossing him the ball, Burton hauled in 17 of his 24 targets for 274 yards and two touchdowns.”
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled the important stats as UGA heads into Saturday’s game against Clemson. Among those is the fact Georgia is 97-27-3 all-time in season openers.
Georgia holds a 42-18-4 all-time advantage in its series against Clemson. Charlotte, North Carolina is also the third neutral site to host this rivalry game, with the other two being Augusta, Georgia and Anderson, South Carolina.
Buying or selling
Blayne Gilmer wrote about which recruits are trending upward and downward with the Bulldogs at the moment. The top two players mentioned were five-star defensive linemen Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.) and Keithian “Bear” Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas).
Gilmer gave his take on where things stand with Georgia on five other recruits as well.
Almost here
