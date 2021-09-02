As the big push for Class of 2023 recruiting kicked off yesterday, it seems that a lot of the hay is in the barn when it comes to the Class of 2023. Georgia has the foundation of a top-five class laid down in its sixteen commitments. The ability to close with the final six to seven priority targets will determine the difference between a top-five class and one that is vying for the top class overall.

Depending on how scholarships are managed with the sixteen that are committed now, Georgia could have as many as ten spots remaining in the Class of 2022. There are plenty of tremendously talented prospects out there that Georgia has a real shot at landing. Today UGASports identifies which prospects we are currently buying or selling Georgia's chances at landing.