LISTEN: SEC week 1 preview with Jim Donnan

Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young preview the first week of games for SEC teams. They go game-by-game to give you the scoop on what to expect. Each of the guys gives their overperformers, underperformers, and players to watch in the conference.

