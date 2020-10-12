UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Georgia's win over Tennessee

Here's the Oct. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Defense is awesome; Dawgs need to be smarter

Anthony Dasher wrote more about Georgia’s stellar defense, which has opened the year as one of the best units in the nation. In an SEC where offenses are scoring like crazy, the Bulldogs have limited their three opponents to a total of 30 points—seven of Tennessee’s 21 points came off a fumble the Volunteers recovered in the end zone.

After Saturday’s game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained why the defense has been able to play this well in the early going.

“What stands out is the camaraderie they have about them; they take pride in being good,” Smart said. “They don’t have a bunch of prima donnas. There are a lot of guys contributing,” he said. “The atmosphere that’s created on defense—we’re not letting much go. They hold everyone accountable.”

But Dasher also pointed out that if Georgia is to beat a team like Alabama this Saturday, it will need to cut out the mindless mistakes it made against Tennessee. One in particular was when receiver George Pickens sprayed water on quarterback Jarrett Guarantano when he was tackled onto Georgia’s sideline.

Smart wasn’t happy about that incident whatsoever.

"It's just disappointing. It's silly behavior,” Smart said. “It's immature, just like two guys running down to celebrate with Jalen Carter. That [kind of thing] cost us a Tennessee game already once. What are we thinking? We show that once a year—we talk about when your buddy scores, celebrate on the sideline with him.

“When somebody comes out of bounds and you squirt water at them, what are we? Are we seven, eight years old? I mean, come on. Let’s play football. Let’s don't be silly."

Another big night for Bennett

After Georgia’s win over Tennessee, quarterback Stetson Bennett had the best quote of anyone when he casually mentioned, “I think we covered tonight, so that’s good.”

The awesome off-field moment aside, Georgia’s win over Tennessee marked another incredible night in what’s shaping up to be one of the best college football stories of the year.

Bennett finished the win with 238 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 22 rushing yards and a score.

“I think he's getting better,” Smart said. “I definitely think he's getting more confidence. He understands Coach Monken's system better and better, and where his eyes need to be, and his decision making. He's made some plays with his feet. I'd like to see him improve by sliding some and not taking the shot he took, but he's a competitor.

“He's always been that way. We've got to continue to help him and kind of play complementary football. We've got guys running who can help him, but if we can't get lined up and execute at a high level, it makes it hard."

Georgia linebackers carry the load

Seth Rainey wrote about the UGA linebackers’ spectacular night against Tennessee. Quay Walker totaled five tackles. Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall tallied four tackles each. Azeez Ojulari recorded five tackles -- two of which were sacks -- and forced two fumbles.

Monty Rice posted eight tackles, which included a sack where he also forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

“Nobody in our room sucks,” Rice said. “Everybody in our room can go somewhere else and start. You saw Channing at the end of that game. That’s the closest thing I’ve seen to Roquan Smith since he left. We have guys all over the field. We've got a bunch of versatile guys. Quay can pass-rush like Azeez. They’re all good. Nobody sucks. Probably all of them, if they’re fortunate enough not to have major injuries, will be playing on Sundays.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon broke down all the important numbers that came out of Georgia’s win over Tennessee. Of note, Smart is now 8-8 in his career when trailing at the half. This win got him to .500 in that department as he is 2-0 when facing a deficit at halftime this season.

PFF report card

Following Georgia’s win over Tennessee, Pro Football Focus gave running back Kenny McIntosh the best offensive grade with a 74.6. On defense, the best grade went to Monty Rice, who earned a 93.4. Rice’s pass rush netted him a 96.6 rating.

KCP is an NBA champion

With the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Miami Heat Sunday night, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the second former UGA basketball player to win an NBA title as a player. The only other former Bulldog to achieve this feat was Shandon Anderson in 2006 with the Heat.

Another one