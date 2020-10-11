UGASports - By the Numbers (Tennessee game)

-1 - Due to sacks and rushes for loss, Tennessee ended up with a net total of (-1) rushing yards on 27 attempts. The Volunteers came in averaging 182.5 yards rushing a game.

0-for-2 – Georgia failed on both of its fourth downs attempts.

0:43 – Forty-three seconds into the game, Tennessee scored a touchdown, courtesy of a Georgia high snap and fumble.

1 – Kearis Jackson has had an incredible start to the season with a team-high 19 receptions for 300 yards, but late in the third quarter he added his first career touchdown (21 yards).

2 – After having zero interceptions in his first two seasons, Eric Stokes now has two interceptions this season.

3 – Entering the game, Tennessee was one of five teams that haven't committed a turnover all season. The Dawgs forced two fumbles and picked off the ball to give Tennessee three total turnovers.

3 – Jack Podlesny had a career-best 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 47, 34, and 51. The 51 yards was the longest of his career.

3 – Trey Hill had a bad start to the game with that high snap, but he made a big play recovering a fumble on a downfield block. He added three additional yards after the pickup.

5 – The Bulldogs’ defense was very aggressive and had five sacks in the game. A pair of Dawgs (Azeez Ojulari and Channing Tindall) had two, and Monty Rice added another. Rice also caused a fumble and picked it up as well, while Ojulari forced two fumbles and picked up one.

6 – Georgia had six penalties for 70 yards. (Some of those penalties were more bizarre than others.)

8 – Tennessee had an eight-game win streak, tied for second in the nation.

8-8 – Kirby Smart has an 8-8 career record when trailing at the half as Georgia's head coach, including going 2-0 this season.

9 – The Dawgs had 16 receptions in the game on Saturday. Nine different Bulldogs caught at least one pass.

20 – Monty Rice picked up his first career fumble for the Dawgs, and he scored on a 20-yard run for Georgia’s final touchdown.

25 – Georgia now has 25 wins in the 50-game series against Tennessee, as the series is now 25-23-2 in favor of the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have won nine of the last 11 in the series.

36 – Tennessee tailbacks Ty Chandler came in averaging 88 yards per game, and Eric Gray was averaging 72.5 yards per game. They combined for 36.

43 – Freshman Jermaine Burton caught a career-high two passes on Saturday, but also had a nice 43-yard run on a trick play for the Dawgs.

43/44 – For the first time in series history, Georgia has scored 40 or more points against Tennessee in back-to-back games. Last season, the Dawgs scored 43 and Saturday they did one better with 44.

56 – Kendall Milton led the Dawgs in rushing with 56 yards on seven attempts.

62 to 6 – The Bulldogs scored 27 points in the second half against the Volunteers, while allowing zero. So far, through three games this season, Georgia has outscored its opponents 62 to 6 in the second halves of games.

64 – Jake Camarda came into the game leading the nation in punting, averaging 50.2 yards per punt. He was even better against the Volunteers, with a 64-yard punt which was a season best.

123 – Kenny McIntosh did a little bit of everything against Tennessee. He had 45 yards on eight rushing attempts as well as having two receptions for 36 yards. He also added 42 yards on a kickoff for a total of 123 yards.

238 – Stetson Bennett passed for 238 yards on the afternoon, two shy of a career-best.

305 – Freshman Jalen Carter weighs 305 pounds and actually caught a touchdown pass. Then again, people who watched him at Apopka High School remembered him as a defensive tackle, punter, AND a tight end.





(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communication)