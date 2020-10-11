My colleague Jason Butt wrote a wonderful column Saturday night outlining Georgia’s defensive prowess, showing how, through three games, Dan Lanning’s unit may just be the best in college football. And he is right.

But to me, this is why Georgia’s defense is more than just statistics: pride. Pride in themselves, pride in their work, and pride in their teammates.

Kirby Smart spoke about this after the game, and I couldn't agree more.