PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Tennessee
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Heading into halftime, the Bulldogs were down by four. They didn't give up another point after the half and went on a 27-0 run to win the game, 44-21. Below are the grades, presented by PFF.Here is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news