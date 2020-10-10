Quarterback Stetson Bennett drew a laugh toward the end of his Zoom call with reporters, following Saturday’s 44-21 rout of Tennessee.

Unsolicited, Bennett casually remarked, “I think we covered tonight, so that’s good."

For those wondering, the Las Vegas line on the game was 12.5 points, and thanks to another strong game by Bennett, the Bulldogs (3-0) were able to make the Nevada bookies look smart once again.

The junior completed 16 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing six times for 22 more yards and a score to put Georgia up 14-7 early in the second quarter.

"Tennessee was a really good football team. They are physical. They knew what their strengths and weaknesses were, and they played to them. They are a really good football team."

Asked about his ball-carrying contributions, Bennett said, "The first run was just a scramble. I got a good block from George (Pickens) on that side. The second play, Coach (Todd) Monken was feeling my legs. My offensive line blocked it up well. I guess I got in the end-zone? It was pretty close on the pylon. But just two back-to-back runs, and I got good blocks."

Head coach Kirby Smart credited Bennett for taking advantage of the looks the Vols were showing.

“You take what the defense gives you. They played a lot of split-safety coverages, and we [already] see a lot of split safety coverages, especially with George out there,” Smart said. “You’ve got to take what they give you and play to your strengths. If they're going to play split-safety coverage, we've got to be able to run the ball. And if they're going to play split-safety, we've got to hit some things down the middle. I thought we were able to do some of that today, but we also shot ourselves in the foot sometimes.”

Bennett's two touchdowns came on throws of 1-yard to Jalen Carter followed by a 21-yard pass to Kearis Jackson for Jackson's first career score.

Jackson has led the Bulldogs in receiving in all three of Georgia’s games.

“He plays the game hard. He gets open. It's easy to throw him the ball, because he catches it. I don't go looking for him, I don't go really looking for anybody, because I just like to use everyone. But he's open a lot. And he catches my eye and I trust him."

Apparently so.

Saturday’s effort marked the third straight time the Bulldogs have eclipsed over 400 yards in total offense (431 against Tennessee), numbers they hope to duplicate next Saturday at Alabama.

But Smart knows there's still some work to do.

Georgia’s head coach wasn't thrilled with the shot Bennett took late in the game, forcing him to come out for play before returning.

"Well, I'd go watch this tape to make that answer. I think he's getting better. I definitely think he's getting more confidence. He understands Coach Monken's system better and better, and where his eyes need to be, and his decision making,” Smart said. “He's made some plays with his feet. I'd like to see him improve by sliding some and not taking the shot he took, but he's a competitor. He's always been that way. We've got to continue to help him and kind of play complementary football. We've got guys running who can help him, but if we can't get lined up and execute at a high level, it makes it hard."

