UGASports - The Daily Recap: Receivers are cross-training at all three spots

Here's the April 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Cross-training receivers

Kearis Jackson said his position group has been asked to learn all three of the receiver positions—X, Y, and slot—during spring practice. This is certainly expected as head coach Kirby Smart has repped players at numerous spots in years past.

“We’re tried everywhere. In this offense, we have to know each position,” Jackson said. “That just increases your value and increases your role as a player on offense. Everybody has been playing everywhere. We’re just trying to learn the offense, but not just learning one position, but all positions. I’m glad we’ve got this spring, unlike last year, so everybody can see what they need to do.”

Without George Pickens available due to an ACL tear, the importance of each receiver possessing versatility is ramped up even more. With that in mind, Jackson is confident in his unit that they will be able to make up for his absence.

“I still feel without George here, we still have a talented room,” Jackson said. “That’s why we recruit. Coach (Cortez) Hankton has done a great job of bringing guys in, so even with George being out, we have other guys who can step up and take those opportunities.”

Smith ready to build on 2020 season

Safety Christopher Smith saw 303 snaps over five games once he was asked to start when Richard LeCounte was injured in a traffic accident. With Smith gaining that kind of experience, he believes he will be more than ready to build on his 2020 campaign.

Smith said he has gained 10 pounds this offseason and wants to play the coming year at 195-200 pounds. The goal with the weight gain is to be better at tackling bigger backs and guarding tight ends.

“I felt like I got better with each (start). Those five games were extremely important and great experience for me,” Smith said. “I’m looking to roll (the starts) into the next year. I learned a lot from then, so I can be ready to go when it’s time.”

Campbell wants to prove he can ‘do it all’

When it comes to the upcoming NFL draft, former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell is looking to show he can play both outside and inside in the secondary. With his size and speed, Campbell hopes to prove he’s a versatile option at the next level.

“I can do it all,” Campbell said. “Whatever team calls me and whatever teams draft me, they’re going to get a player that will do anything to help the team out, whether it’s playing slot, outside, slot, man, zone, anything. I’m all for it.”

Ranking Robinson’s contenders

Adam Gorney ranked the contenders for No. 1 running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.) Georgia is in the top spot, which isn’t a surprise since Robinson has revealed previously that the Bulldogs are his leader.

“In late March, Georgia received a commitment from four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James, but the belief is that decision will play no influence in Robinson’s thinking and that the Bulldogs still lead in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “He has been made a top priority by the Georgia staff and the four-star standout has definitely taken notice.

“In some ways, it feels like the UGA coaches are even more confident they are in a good position by Robinson by taking Bryant-James’ commitment instead of telling him to hold off as to not scare off Robinson, who has received Nick Chubb comparisons.”

Behind Georgia, in Gorney’s order, are Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and LSU.

UGA Masters preview

Dave McMahon previewed the former UGA golfers set to compete at the Masters this week. Six times has a former Bulldog finished in the top five, with Bubba Watson completing that feat three times. Watson is the only former Georgia golfer to win the Masters—he did so in 2012 and 2014—and tied for fifth in 2018.

Chip Beck finished second in 1993, Tommy Tolles finished third in 1997 and Billy Kratzert finished fifth in 1978.

Joining Watson in this year’s field are Harris English, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford and Brendon Todd.

