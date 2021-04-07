UGASports - Kearis Jackson on the state of the wide receivers

Had George Pickens not suffered the ACL injury that’s expected to keep him out for most of the year, fellow wide receiver Kearis Jackson was still planning to step up his own game.

Both on and off the field.

“For me, it’s just about being a leader, just using my voice and sharing my knowledge, not just by being an example, but being a vocal leader as well,” Jackson said. “When I was a freshman, I used to look up to guys like Tyler (Simmons), Terry (Godwin), Mecole (Hardman), Riley (Ridley). I used to look up to those guys and want to be that same kind of role model to the young guys who are here now.”

Of course, with no Pickens, the focus on Georgia’s wide receiving room has changed.

Without their top guy, do the Bulldogs have enough talent for the team to reach all of their offensive goals?

“I still feel without George here, we still have a talented room,” Jackson said. “That’s why we recruit. Coach (Cortez) Hankton has done a great job of bringing guys in, so even with George being out, we have other guys who can step up and take those opportunities.”

Injuries have momentarily sidelined Jermaine Burton (knee), Arian Smith (wrist), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), and Dominick Blaylock (ACL). But their absence has given youngers like Justin Robinson, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Johnson, and veteran Demetris Robertson—along with early enrollees Adonai Mitchell and Jackson Meeks—additional reps to show what they can do.

“These guys are going to have the opportunity to continue to get better. Granted, we are talented, and you see some flashes of some things, but we have to become more consistent at the position; there are some things that we have to improve on,” Hankton said of his receivers prior to spring practice. “We can’t be complacent and comfortable, just because we have the skill set to perform at a high level. We need to make sure, day-in and day-out, that we compete. And be very intentional about getting better at the things we can improve on.”

The ability to be versatile is also being stressed.

Per Jackson, every receiver on the team is being asked to play more than one of the three spots, be it X, Y, or slot.

“We’re tried everywhere. In this offense, we have to know each position,” Jackson said. “That just increases your value and increases your role as a player on offense. Everybody has been playing everywhere. We’re just trying to learn the offense, but not just learning one position, but all positions.

“I’m glad we’ve got this spring, unlike last year, so everybody can see what they need to do.”

Also playing in the group's favor: the fact the Bulldogs are able to have a full spring working with quarterback JT Daniels.

“It’s just a matter of building that chemistry,” Jackson said. “He only was able to come on in the late part of last season, but now being able to get the spring in, and him being able to throw to the receivers, he’s able to build on that chemistry. It’s been fun working with him. I’m just excited for the season.”