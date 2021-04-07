UGASports - 2021 Masters Preview (Georgia Bulldog edition)

The Masters in April—that is more like it. Last year, golf’s premier event was postponed to November, but this year, it's back where it belongs. Six former Bulldogs (I still don’t count Patrick Reed) are in the field at the 85th edition of the Masters. Only one former Georgia Bulldog has won the Green Jacket (Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014), but several others have come close. Watson was also the only Bulldog to make the cut (out of three) last year. How will the Dawgs fare this week? Here's a deeper look at the 2021 Masters in the eye of a Bulldog fan.

Six times at the Masters has a Bulldog finished in the top five, and 13 times they have finished in the top 15. Chip Beck was a runner-up in 1993; Tommy Tolles was third in the magical year that Tiger Woods won his first, back in 1997. Check out all the top finishers among the Georgia linksters who have played this prestigious major.

Best Finishes by a Georgia Bulldog at The Masters Year Finish Bubba Watson 2012 1st Bubba Watson 2014 1st Chip Beck 1993 2nd Tommy Tolles 1997 3rd Billy Kratzert 1978 5th Bubba Watson 2018 T-5th Chip Beck 1989 T-8th Russell Henley 2017 T-11th Chip Beck 1987 T-12th Bubba Watson 2019 T-12th Billy Kratzert 1985 T-14th Allen Miller 1975 T-15th Russell Henley 2018 T-15th

Here's a look at all six former Dawgs

Harris English – Official World Golf Ranking – 21st English has been the most successful former Bulldog this golf season. He has made ten of 13 cuts, including five top-ten finishes. Back in January, he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions out in Hawaii. It was his third career PGA Tour win and his first since November of 2013. His fourth-place finish in the 2020 U.S. Open in Winged Foot was his best ever Major finish. This is just English’s third Masters appearance, and he has an excellent chance to have his best finish, as shown here:

Harris English - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2014 Missed Cut 74, 76 --- 2016 T-42nd 74, 73, 76, 76 +11

Brian Harman – Official World Golf Ranking – 50th This is also Harman’s third appearance at the Masters. Harman has made 14 of 15 cuts this season and has a third-place result last month at The Players Championship. Two weeks later, the lefty made it to the quarterfinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He was the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open, and a T-13th at the PGA Championship that same year. Those are his best two major finishes, and as you can see below, he also has a good chance to improve his best finish at the Masters.

Brian Harman - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2015 Missed Cut 76, 72 --- 2018 T-44th 73, 74, 76, 69 +4

Kevin Kisner – Official World Golf Ranking – 36th Kisner will be making his sixth career Masters appearance, and last year was the only one in which he failed to make the cut. He started well in last season’s event, but faltered some in the second round. This season, Kisner has made eight out of 11 cuts, and in half of those made cuts, he's finished in the top 25, including a runner-up finish at the RSM Classic last November. He has two career top tens in majors, but is looking for his first in Augusta.

Kevin Kisner - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2016 T-37th 77, 72, 76, 72 +9 2017 T-43rd 74, 75, 74, 73 +8 2018 T-28th 72, 75, 69, 72 Even 2019 T-21st 69, 73, 72, 69 -5 2020 Missed Cut 71, 76 ---

Hudson Swafford – Official World Golf Ranking – 175th While Swafford hasn’t had the best of seasons (six made cuts out of 15), he did win the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last September for his second career PGA Tour win. Strangely enough, he finished sixth in that same tournament a few weeks ago. This is Swafford’s second Masters appearance, and he has failed to make the cut in any of his four career majors. But anything is possible in the first major of 2021.

Hudson Swafford - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2017 Missed Cut 77, 76 ---

Brendon Todd – Official World Golf Ranking – 56th Todd is doing well this season; not as strong as last season, when he won twice, but he's playing well. He has made the cut in 12 of 15 PGA Tour events this season and finished tied for 8th at Mayakoba Golf Classic back in December. Last season, he made the cut in two of the three majors. Unfortunately, the one he didn't was the Masters. He has failed to make the cut in two previous Masters he has played, although he did not play that badly last November.

Brendon Todd - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2015 Missed Cut 80, 71 --- 2020 Missed Cut 73, 73 ---

Bubba Watson – Official World Golf Ranking – 58th Georgia’s most successful professional golfer of all time is trying to get back in the win column. Waston has won 12 times on the tour, including twice in Augusta. However, the long-hitting lefty hasn’t won at all on the PGA Tour since 2018. This season he's made seven of ten cuts and has three top ten finishes. He's made 11 of 12 cuts here in Augusta, falling short only in 2017. In the three times he has played here since then, he has shot under par in seven of 12 rounds, and even par in two more. Besides his two wins, his two top finishes at the Masters have occurred in that time period (T-5 in 2018 and T-12 in 2019). How will he fare this season? We'll soon see.

Bubba Watson - Career at The Masters Finish Scores Final Score 2008 T-20th 74, 71, 73, 73 +3 2009 42nd 72, 72, 73, 73 +2 2011 T-38th 73, 71, 67, 78 +1 2012 1st 69, 71, 70, 68 -10 2013 T-50th 75, 73, 70, 77 +7 2014 1st 69, 68, 74, 69 -8 2015 T-38th 71, 71, 73, 74 +1 2016 T-37th 75, 75, 76, 71 +9 2017 Missed Cut 74, 78 --- 2018 T-5th 73, 69, 68, 69 -9 2019 T-12th 72, 72, 67, 69 -8 2020 57th 74, 69, 71, 78 +4

Here are the tee times of the six former Dawgs for the first two rounds, and the other golfers in their group.

Thursday and Friday Tee Times Thursday Friday Hudson Swafford Michael Thompson 8:00 am 11:06 am Brian Harman Brendon Todd Ian Poulter 9:00 am 12:12 pm Kevin Kisner Joaquin Niemann Danny Willett 9:24 am 12:36 pm Harris English Abraham Ancer Hideki Matsuyama 9:48 am 1:00 pm Bubba Watson VIktor Hovland Brooks Koepka 10:06 am 1:12 pm