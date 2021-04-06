UGASports - Tyson Campbell on being more than just fast

Former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell said there’s a lot about his game that some observers may not quite understand.

Everyone knows that speed is the former five-star’s specialty. However, according to Campbell, there’s a lot more to his game than meets the eye.

“I would say I’m a dog. I think that might get misconstrued sometimes because I let my play do the talking,” Campbell said. “I’m a fierce competitor.”

Campbell had the second-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at Georgia’s Pro Day in March.

Former teammate Eric Stokes ran a 4.28 according to live reports on the NFL Network, with Campbell not far behind with a 4.37.

“I wanted to run 4.32, but I’m happy with 4.37,” Campbell said. “My main focus was to make sure I was looking right in my drills and looking smooth.”

Campbell believes he accomplished that goal.

“I was just trying to run a good time, put up good numbers and measurements,” he said. “But the main thing for me was to show my DB skills, to get rid of that idea that I don’t have ball skills. I just wanted to show how smooth and fluid I am, how quick I am off my breaks.”

By all accounts, Campbell impressed the scouts and NFL personnel in attendance. But was it enough to propel the Plantation, Florida native into the first round of the NFL Draft, set to begin April 29?

Prior to Georgia’s combine, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. described Campbell as a “borderline” first-rounder, although most signs seem to point to him going in the second round.

“When you look at some of the things in coverage, you like some of what you saw, but there are some curves to smooth there,” Kiper said. “He didn’t always play to the level of his talent, and locate the ball. But Tyson is a guy to really watch.”

Whatever happens, Campbell’s ready to get his pro career underway.

“I think anyone would say they’d love to be a first rounder, and I’d love to be,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m leaving it in God’s hands.”

Wherever he goes, Campbell said his new team will be getting a versatile cornerback.

Inside, outside—it doesn't matter.

“I can do it all,” he said. “Whatever team calls me and whatever teams draft me, they’re going to get a player that will do anything to help the team out, whether it’s playing slot, outside, slot, man, zone, anything. I’m all for it.”

Campbell credits his three years at Georgia for that and for making him the man he feels he is today.

“I learned a lot as a player, and I feel I’ve matured as a man. I think a lot of people don’t realize that when you come to a college and you come to a program like this, you’re surrounded by coaches who not only want you to succeed on the field, but off the field as well,” Campbell said. “Coach Smart and the rest of the staff always put it into our minds that we’re more than athletes, that we have a voice and we have a say; we are human beings.”