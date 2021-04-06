UGASports - Christopher Smith on what UGA will look like come fall

Following Georgia’s practice on Tuesday afternoon, senior defensive back Christopher Smith was asked about the announcement on Sunday from defensive back Tykee Smith (no relation) that he was transferring from West Virginia to Georgia. The former Smith said he had corresponded a few times already with the latter, who was an Associated Press third-team All-American for the Mountaineers last season.

“I talked to [Tykee Smith] a little bit before he committed. And, on the day he committed, I congratulated him, a ‘welcome to the family,’” Christopher Smith said. “From the little bit of film I've seen on him, he’s a spectacular player—real physical, real great in coverage. With things like that, he can definitely help our team. He’s a great player.”

Although the pair could be vying for the same starting safety position, Smith welcomes the West Virginia transfer. For one, the new addition should only bolster the Bulldog secondary. Georgia’s defensive backfield is likely the team’s biggest concern. Secondly, a new addition in the Bulldogs’ defensive backs room will only intensify competition. And that’s just fine with Smith.

“I welcome anything that can help our team get better. With the competition increasing in the room, it’s going to force all of us to play better, including [Tykee Smith],” Smith said. “We’re always willing to work—everyone in there. Competitiveness is the name of the game. You just got to go out there and compete day in and day out. That’s all I’m about.”