UGASports - Christopher Smith on what UGA will look like come fall

Christopher Smith on what UGA will look like come fall
Following Georgia’s practice on Tuesday afternoon, senior defensive back Christopher Smith was asked about the announcement on Sunday from defensive back Tykee Smith (no relation) that he was transferring from West Virginia to Georgia. The former Smith said he had corresponded a few times already with the latter, who was an Associated Press third-team All-American for the Mountaineers last season.
“I talked to [Tykee Smith] a little bit before he committed. And, on the day he committed, I congratulated him, a ‘welcome to the family,’” Christopher Smith said. “From the little bit of film I've seen on him, he’s a spectacular player—real physical, real great in coverage. With things like that, he can definitely help our team. He’s a great player.”
Although the pair could be vying for the same starting safety position, Smith welcomes the West Virginia transfer. For one, the new addition should only bolster the Bulldog secondary. Georgia’s defensive backfield is likely the team’s biggest concern. Secondly, a new addition in the Bulldogs’ defensive backs room will only intensify competition. And that’s just fine with Smith.
“I welcome anything that can help our team get better. With the competition increasing in the room, it’s going to force all of us to play better, including [Tykee Smith],” Smith said. “We’re always willing to work—everyone in there. Competitiveness is the name of the game. You just got to go out there and compete day in and day out. That’s all I’m about.”
Specifically for Chris, he has been trying to improve in every facet of his play since he started the final five games of the 2020 season at strong safety in place of the injured Richard LeCounte. Notably, after seeing only 253 combined defensive snaps in the two-and-a-half years he was at Georgia prior to making his initial start, Smith played for 303 snaps during his five-game starting stretch.
“I felt like I got better with each [start]. Those five games were extremely important and great experience for me,” Smith said. “I’m looking to roll [the starts] into the next year. I learned a lot from then, so I can be ready to go when it’s time.”
Smith has also been preparing for the upcoming season by adding weight. Since the end of the 2020 campaign, he estimates he has gained “about ten pounds.” He ultimately would like to weigh 195-200 pounds. Smith decided to gain the weight to “tackle bigger backs better” when trying to stop the run and while “playing tight ends better” against the pass.
With the season opener against high-powered Clemson approximately five months away, Smith is confident he and his teammates in the secondary will only continue to get better as the start of the 2021 season looms. In fact, he’s confident that the entire team will be “sound” by the time the Bulldogs meet the Tigers.
“[The secondary] knows it can get where it needs to be because we’re always working toward our goals. The whole unit is constantly getting better,” Smith said. “Every unit on this field is going to get better. We’re going to be straight sound across the board by the time that first game comes.”