The Daily Recap: One more chance to add to 2022 class
Here is the Feb. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Overton reclassifies, names top five
Defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) announced this week that he reclassified from the class of 2023 to the class of 2022. Overton also revealed a top five of Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Overton spoke with Jed May about this decision.
"I just feel like it’s a better idea and opportunity, better from a teaching and learning standpoint to go to that next level early," Overton said. "Everybody’s bigger, stronger, and faster in college. That just plays a huge role, just me developing."
When discussing Georgia, Overton said his relationships with head coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Tray Scott are a big reason why the program made his top five.
Georgia hiring outside linebackers coach
Georgia has found its new outside linebackers coach.
The Bulldogs are prepared to hire Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who most recently was coaching the defensive line at TCU. While Uzo-Diribe was coaching TCU’s defensive line, he previously coached outside linebackers at Kansas under former head coach Les Miles.
Salaries revealed for McClendon, Bobo
Bryan McClendon will earn $700,000 and Mike Bobo will make $100,000 in their new roles as Georgia assistants, according to documents returned in an open records request.
McClendon was hired to coach Georgia's receivers and be the team’s passing game coordinator. Bobo has yet to find out what his offensive analyst role will focus on. Both coaches previously worked together as assistants under former head coach Mark Richt.
Kendrick not running from his past
At the Senior Bowl’s media day, cornerback Derion Kendrick was asked about the situation that forced him to transfer from Clemson and end up at Georgia. Kendrick was arrested on a gun charge, which forced him off of the Tigers’ roster. The gun charge was later dropped, which led Georgia to admit him to the team.
Kendrick said he is thankful for the second chance Smart presented.
“I’d just say it means a lot. It really meant a lot, coming from the situation I did, where I was coming from, and the decisions I made,” Kendrick said. “But he took me in, gave me that second chance, and put the trust in me that I could improve and be a better person. He pushed me every day, and I still appreciate it to this day.”
