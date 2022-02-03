MILTON, Ga. - LT Overton will be playing college football sooner than expected.

The five-star defensive end announced Thursday morning that he is reclassifying from the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2022. Overton also announced a top five of Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Overton spoke with UGASports about the decision and his interest in the Bulldogs.