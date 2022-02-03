Georgia set to hire Uzo-Diribe

It appears Kirby Smart’s search for a new assistant coach has led him to Texas and Texas Christian defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

UGASports confirmed published reports that the 29-year-old appears to be on the verge of being hired to coach Georgia’s outside linebackers. Matt Zenitz was the first to report the hire.

Considered by many in the industry to be one of the young up-and-coming coaches in the country, Uzo-Diribe served as the Horn Frogs’ defensive line coach under head coach Sonny Dykes.

He will replace Dan Lanning who took the head coaching at job at Oregon.

With the hire, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is expected to assist Jahmile Addae with the Bulldog secondary. Muschamp coached Georgia’s safeties when he moved into an on-field assistants role during the course of the 2021 campaign.

Prior to coming to TCU, Uzo-Diribe worked two season as Kansas where he worked under Les Miles, serving as the team’s outside linebacker coach.

He also served graduate assistant stints at SMU and Colorado, his alma mater.

Uzo-Diribe was a four-year letterman with the Buffaloes and finished his career tied for sixth in sacks (20), tied for 17th in tackles for loss (31) and second in forced fumbles (10).

In 2013, he ranked second nationally in forced fumbles with five and was on the final watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top-ranked defensive end.

He went on to sign a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints before beginning his coaching career.

Uzo-Diribe is a native of Corona, Calif.

More to come.

