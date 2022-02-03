Salaries for McClendon, Bobo revealed

The salaries of new offensive analyst Mike Bobo and wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon were revealed Thursday via an open records request provided by Georgia to UGASports.com.

Bobo will receive $100,000 while McClendon will be paid $700,000. Bobo is still owed $2.6 million after being fired by Auburn after spending one year as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator per published reports. His contract with the Bulldogs went into effect. Jan. 29. Bobo will also receive $608,333 on June 30 from Colorado State after being fired from his job as head coach of the Rams, per the Coloradan newspaper.

McClendon-who made $515,000 per year at Oregon per USA Today-saw his contract go into effect on Feb. 1.

Other details regarding their respective contracts, including length of each, were not immediately available.

Former Georgia wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton made $550,000 a season with the Bulldogs per earlier open records request by UGASports.

Expect other salary new in the days and weeks. This includes an expected extension and bump for head coach Kirby Smart, who acknowledged during Wednesday’s athletic board meeting that both sides are working together to get a new deal done.