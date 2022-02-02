Kendrick not running from his past

“It’s very different. There’s a lot more interviews. In college, you can pick and choose when you want to do interviews,” Kendrick said. “Right now, they’re (NFL teams) trying to figure out what person they want to draft and what you’re like off the field. It’s been a weird little transition, but I’m focusing on what I need to do.”

Considering the Senior Bowl is basically a week-long interview for players hoping to make it big in the NFL, Kendrick did not shy away from explaining his story once again. If media and teams wanted details, Kendrick was more than happy to oblige.

Although the topic was one Kendrick has covered before, there were no deep sighs, eye rolls, or outward aggravation toward his questioners.

Calmly, the former Bulldog answered question after question lobbed his way, many regarding his exit from Clemson following his arrest on a gun charge almost a year ago.

MOBILE, Ala. – Derion Kendrick found himself sitting behind one of six podiums inside the Mobile Convention Center.

Kendrick gives Kirby Smart all the credit for being in the position that he’s currently in.

Not a lot of teams were willing to give the South Carolina another opportunity at big time ball. However, Smart was, and both the Bulldogs and Kendrick were rewarded.

When asked about it, Kendrick paused, choosing his words carefully.

“I’d just say it means a lot. It really meant a lot, coming from the situation I did, where I was coming from, and the decisions I made,” Kendrick said. “But he took me in, gave me that second chance, and put the trust in me that I could improve and be a better person. He pushed me every day, and I still appreciate it to this day.”

Smart was equally effusive in his praise of Kendrick, who won Defensive Player of the Game Award for his effort in Georgia’s win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

“I’ll tell you something about this man right here, DK,” Smart said back in Miami. “There is not a player on our team that prepares harder than he does. He comes to practice every day, gives great effort, takes notes in meetings,” Smart said. “I’ve never been around a kid that is so attentive in meetings at the corner position. A lot of them just think, 'I’ve got to go play, man.' He tunes in, and he’s a competitor. There’s never a walk-through that he’s not focused and locked in.”

That same focus Kendrick used to torment opposing wide receivers is now being used to impress NFL teams.

Kendrick said he’s received a lot of advice regarding what it takes to impress scouts. However, one piece stands out.

“Just be yourself. That’s the best advice anybody can give you for this,” Kendrick said. “Just be yourself, go out and work, and don’t be too hard on yourself,” he said. “It’s been a transition, but I’ve learned to just to keep my mind set up, keep your head up, that it’s not over. Everybody has things that they go through. Everybody is not perfect. It’s about what you come and do after.”

Kendrick said all he ever wanted to do was be a good influence on his teammates and help keep the Bulldogs focused on the task they set out to do from Day 1.

Yes, Kendrick also won a national title at Clemson, but this one was different.

“My senior year I contributed; I started all 15 games. I put that over my freshman year, to be honest, even though we went 15-0,” Kendrick said. “Coming off what I was coming from and turning it around to have a great year, this was special. My teammates motivated me. Coach motivated me; everyone just staying on me, motivating me helped make me a better person and player.”

His former Bulldog teammates were not the only ones pulling for Kendrick. Former ones at Clemson were, too.

“Mario (Goodrich, who is also at the Senior Bowl), Justyn Ross, a lot of my close friends there, they supported me,” Kendrick said. “It was almost like they were in the games, to be honest.”

Smart himself could not be prouder.

“He set a great example for our other players. He came from a really good program, he came from where they play really good defense, he fit right in with our guys, and he’s been a tremendous leader,” Smart said. “And I’m really proud of everything he’s gotten—a lot of the accolades, and the things he deserves tonight in the form of interceptions. He hasn’t gotten those awards in the past, but he’s played really well.”

The feeling is mutual.

As Kendrick looks to finish off a strong week in front of NFL scouts, general managers, and coaches, he’s excited with where his journey will ultimately lead. Wherever it does, Athens will never be far from his mind.

“Athens really meant everything to me,” Kendrick said. “It was home—just home.”