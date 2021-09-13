The Daily Recap: 'No one in that facility is allowed to get comfortable'
No one’s comfortable
On his teleconference, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he has a good understanding of what’s being said inside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. After all, Beamer was on head coach Kirby Smart’s staff in 2016 and 2017.
The Gamecocks will face the Bulldogs this Saturday.
“I think the biggest thing is, he runs that program and no one in that facility is allowed to get comfortable,” Beamer said. “I’m talking coaches and players, meaning they’re not sitting around patting themselves on the back about their 2-0 start.”
Beamer is expecting to see Georgia at its best after how the program has played the past two weeks.
“They’re in there doing everything in their power to get better this week. That’s why they are consistently good. And we know they’ll be better Saturday night against us than they were against UAB and the week before, against Clemson,” Beamer said. “So, that’s the biggest challenge, just the mindset that he demands and the complacency he doesn't allow.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled a number of important stats following Georgia’s win over UAB. Of note, the Georgia defense only allowed the Blazers to convert one of 11 third down attempts.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s start also made it the fourth time Smart started a different quarterback in Week 2 than in Week 1, whether by design or due to injury. Bennett earned Saturday’s start due to JT Daniels suffering an oblique injury the week before.
The other times were in 2016 (Week 1: Grayson Lambert, Week 2: Jacob Eason), 2017 (Week 1: Eason, Week 2: Jake Fromm) and 2020 (Week 1: D’Wan Mathis, Week 2: Bennett).
Pieces in place
Anthony Dasher stated the case that the 2021 season is starting to set up for a memorable run based on how the first two games have gone.
“The Bulldogs and Alabama are clearly the two best teams in the SEC. They may well be the two best in the country,” Dasher wrote. “The voters think so and with good reason. Watching what happened to Ohio State and with Clemson’s loss last week, the Buckeyes and Tigers are just one loss away from being out of the playoff picture. Advantage UGA. Yes, it’s just two games into the season, but you’re already starting to get a feeling about this team.”
The Postgame Overreaction Show
Recruits react
Jed May and Blayne Gilmer caught up with tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), linebacker Raul Aguirre (Whitewater/Fayetteville, Ga.) and offensive lineman Madden Sanker (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.) to get their reactions following Georgia’s win over UAB.
Delp was pleased to see the tight ends—primarily Brock Bowers—get involved in the passing game. Aguirre said the UGA coaching staff made the recruits feel welcome among other remarks. Sanker was pleased with what he saw from Georgia’s offensive line.
He’s swifty
Nick Chubb scored twice
Air Stafford
Outside the Vent
Oregon and Iowa crack the top five of the AP top 25.
Are Oregon and Iowa emerging as true playoff contenders?
Clay Helton is back on the hot seat after USC’s loss to Stanford.
