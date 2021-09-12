Two games into the 2021 football season for the Georgia Bulldogs and tight end Brock Bowers leads the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The freshman Bowers is a big-bodied, versatile tight end, and Georgia is making him a priority in its offense.

Involving young, explosive tight ends in Georgia's passing attack has been a policy pledge to Oscar Delp by UGA tight end coach Todd Hartley for nearly two years. It's safe to say that the college football world and Delp are seeing Georgia hold up its end of that pledge.