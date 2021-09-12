Raul Aguirre looked out the window and soaked in the football atmosphere in Athens.

He saw tailgates, people tossing footballs, and little girls in Georgia cheerleading outfits. The Rivals100 linebacker glimpsed a town that virtually shut down for Bulldog football.

That "perfect" atmosphere greatly stuck out for the No. 3 inside linebacker as he visited Athens on Sept. 11 for Georgia's contest against UAB.

"It was just like, wow, this is really a community," Aguirre said. "Everybody literally stops what they’re doing to go see a game."