Rivals100 linebacker Raul Aguirre on "amazing" UGA game visit
Raul Aguirre looked out the window and soaked in the football atmosphere in Athens.
He saw tailgates, people tossing footballs, and little girls in Georgia cheerleading outfits. The Rivals100 linebacker glimpsed a town that virtually shut down for Bulldog football.
That "perfect" atmosphere greatly stuck out for the No. 3 inside linebacker as he visited Athens on Sept. 11 for Georgia's contest against UAB.
"It was just like, wow, this is really a community," Aguirre said. "Everybody literally stops what they’re doing to go see a game."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news