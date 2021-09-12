Madden Sanker feels right at home in Athens.

The Rivals 100 Class of 2023 offensive lineman visited Georgia multiple times this summer. On Saturday, he saw a game in Athens for the first time as the Bulldogs battled UAB.

Just as he has over the past few months, Sanker felt extremely comfortable among the Georgia coaches and staff.

"It was good to see everyone having fun," Sanker said. "It felt like a family gathering, almost. It was just really fun."