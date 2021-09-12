By The Numbers (UAB game)

1-for-11 – The Georgia defense allowed UAB to convert just one of 11 third-down conversions.

3 – Georgia’s defense had three sacks in the game after having seven in the season opener against Clemson. Last season, they had five through two games.

3 - The Dawgs defense also had three interceptions. One was a pick-six by Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Lewis Cine had his second career interception, and Kelee Ringo added his first.

4 of 6 – With Stetson Bennett starting against UAB, this marks the fourth time in six seasons under Kirby Smart that the Bulldogs started a different quarterback in game two than in game one (2016, 2017, 2020, 2021).

5 – Bennett had five touchdown passes. It was the seventh time (by six different players) that a Dawg threw five TD passes in a game. The last player to do it was Aaron Murray in the 2013 Capital One Bowl against Nebraska.

7 – Seven different Bulldog players had at least one rush for ten or more yards (James Cook, Zamir White, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh, Bennett, and Carson Beck).

7 – Tindall led the Dawgs with seven tackles on defense. One of his tackles went for a sack.

8 – Cook had his eighth career TD rush (to go along with his two career TD receptions). His score is the only one the Bulldogs have via the ground this season.

9.0 – The Bulldogs averaged nine yards a play compared to the Blazers’ 3.3.

10 – Georgia has allowed 10 total points this season, including zero touchdowns allowed by the defense. The last time the Bulldogs allowed ten or fewer points in the first two games combined was in 2003 (0 at Clemson and 10 vs. Middle Tennessee State).

10 and 12 – Bennett threw his five touchdowns as part of his 10 completions and 12 pass attempts. The 10 completions ties David Greene for the fewest completions in a Georgia five-TD pass game.

12 – McIntosh had his first career TD reception. He became the sixth different running back to have a touchdown reception under Kirby Smart (D’Andre Swift, James Cook, Brian Herrien, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, and now McIntosh).

14 - Jake Camarda now has 14 punts in his career going for 60 yards or more with his 60-yard blast.

31 - 31 Different Dawgs had a tackle or an assist against UAB.

56 – The 56 points by the Bulldogs was the seventh time the Dawgs have scored 50 or more points in a game under Smart. It was the third-highest total, after the 2018 UMass game (66) and 2019 Murray State game (63).

61 – Arian Smith had a 61-yard TD reception. He has four career catches, and they have gone for 31, 55, 6, and 61 yards.

61 – Keondre Swoopes is the player that prevented Georgia from getting a shutout. His 61-yard pick-six with 5:02 left in the game gave UAB its lone score.

73 – Jermaine Burton had three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. His score went for 73 yards. It was his longest career reception. His previous long was 49 yards against Mississippi State last season.

88 – Beck threw for 88 yards in his first appearance as a Bulldog. On the plus side, he threw a touchdown to Justin Robinson.

89 – The 89-yard TD reception from Bennett to Brock Bowers was tied for the 8th longest TD pass and reception in school history. It was also the longest ever by a Bulldog tight end.

107 – Bowers had 107 yards receiving on three receptions. He became the first Georgia tight end to have over 100 yards receiving since Orson Charles in the 2011 Boise State game.

92,746 – The attendance at Sanford Stadium was back at capacity after the COVID limitations of last season.