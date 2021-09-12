Beamer knows Dawgs will be ready

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has a very good idea what’s currently happening in the Georgia football offices.

After all, he was once there.

Beamer was part of Kirby Smart’s inaugural staff with the Bulldogs, serving as the team’s tight ends coach for two years before moving on to Oklahoma, where he spent three seasons, from 2018-2020.

Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN), Beamer brings his Gamecock football team for a matchup against the No. 2 Bulldogs (2-0) in both teams' SEC opener.

Beamer has no doubt Georgia will be ready.

“I think the biggest thing is, he runs that program and no one in that facility is allowed to get comfortable,” Beamer said Sunday night in his weekly teleconference. “I’m talking coaches and players, meaning they’re not sitting around patting themselves on the back about their 2-0 start.”

After blanking Eastern Illinois 46-0 in the opener, the Gamecocks traveled to East Carolina last Saturday and upended the Pirates 20-17.

While Beamer is pleased with the improvement his team has shown, based on what he knows from his two years at Georgia, South Carolina will see the best version of the Bulldogs to date.

“They’re in there doing everything in their power to get better this week. That’s why they are consistently good. And we know they’ll be better Saturday night against us than they were against UAB and the week before, against Clemson,” Beamer said. “So, that’s the biggest challenge, just the mindset that he demands and the complacency he doesn't allow.”

Personnel-wise, Beamer knows the challenge that lines ahead.

“How much time have you got? One, they’re really, really, really good. I haven’t spent a ton of time watching them yet. Today has been all about wrapping up East Carolina; when I get off the phone with you guys, I’ll get busy on Georgia,” Beamer said. “I haven’t gotten to see any of their games on television, because they’ve been playing basically the same time we were. But I know how talented they are.”