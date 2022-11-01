Here is the Nov. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No concern at quarterback

While Stetson Bennett completed only 50 percent of his passes in Saturday’s win over Florida, head coach Kirby Smart said there is no concern whatsoever about his starting quarterback.

Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Smart noted that Bennett did have some decisions he needs to avoid in the future.

“He'll get ready this week. He did some really good things in the game. Some elite, elite things he did in the game. He had some decisions that he wishes he could take back,” Smart said. “But I don't know many quarterbacks that play a game that you can't say that about.”

Bennett played well against Tennessee a year ago, completing 17 of 29 throws for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a 9-yard touchdown.

“You're just trying to wipe those away. Because in the game of college football, including Tennessee and every team in the country, they put a ton on the quarterback to make decisions,” Smart said. “We do the same with Stetson. So, you know, he's not always going to make the right decision. We just got to make the right one, one more time.”

Smith is doubtful, Carter played better than expected

Smart said outside linebacker Nolan Smith is doubtful for Saturday’s game against Tennessee due to a pectoral injury. Smith is continuing to receive expert opinions on the injury, although Smart said his availability does not look good.

As for defensive tackle Jalen Carter, his performance against Florida in limited action gave Smart a lot of confidence.

“He played better than I expected,” Smart said. “Y’all asked me after the game, and I didn’t know how much effect he had. But he was in on run, he was in on pass.”

