Kirby Smart said outside linebacker Nolan Smith is dealing with an injury to a Pec muscle and is doubtful for Saturday's game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

According to Smart during Monday's press conference, Smith is continuing to get expert opinions on the injury, but right now does not look like he will play.

"The availability has not been determined. It does not look good," Smart said. "He's dealing with a Pec muscle. We're still getting some opinions on it, but he's probably doubtful."



Smith suffered the injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Although he left briefly for the Bulldog locker room, he came back and remained on the sideline for the rest of the game.

In other injury news, Smart hopes to know more about the following practice after practice today.



WR AD Mitchell Continues to deal with a high ankle sprain. Smart had not received an update before Monday's press conference but hopes to have more info this afternoon.



WR Dominick Blaylock: Is dealing with a lower back injury per Smart. He thinks he will play this weekend.



RB Kendall Milton: Dressed out against Florida but held out for precautionary reasons. Milton has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

LB Chaz Chambliss: Appeared to tweak a muscle on his sack of Anthony Richardson late in the game. Smart said he's continuing to deal with a hamstring injury.



OG Xavier Truss: Suffered a toe injury that forced him out of the rotation at the offensive line, although he did still reps on extra points.

OT Amarius Mims: Dealing with an MCL injury. Smart said he does not believe it's serious and "hopes he will be able to go, but it's hard to say."



One player who did return Saturday was defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Carter primarily came in on third down for the Bulldogs and played 20 snaps. Although he finished with just one tackle, he finished the game with five quarterback hurries on Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson and did not appear to have lost much of a step.

"He looked better than I thought," Smart said. "I hope we'll be able to have him at full speed."



Having Carter back to try and put pressure on Vol quarterback Hendon Hooker figures to be a key for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s huge matchup.



