



News that Kirby Smart considers outside linebacker Nolan Smith doubtful after suffering a pec injury against Florida no doubt qualifies as disappointing.

However, getting Jalen Carter back could not have come at a better time.

If the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) hope to get inside pressure on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS), Carter figures to be their best option.

Now that Carter is seemingly as healthy as he’s been in weeks, well, that’s big news for the Bulldogs.

“He played better than I expected,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference “Y’all asked me after the game, and I didn’t know how much effect he had. But he was in on run; he was in on pass.”

Although Carter played primarily on third down, he later got in some first-down snaps.

Carter finished with just one tackle, but still showed the knack for getting after quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“He was able to pressure the quarterback. Jalen got back there three or four times,” defensive tackle Zion Logue said. “He wasn’t out there for a lot of snaps, but the plays he was out there he made an impact.”

Smart asked Carter how he felt after the game.

“He executed well, he held the point,” Smart said. “It didn’t feel like it bothered him.”

Although Smart could not predict how many snaps Carter may receive against Tennessee, Georgia’s coach has his fingers crossed.

“It’s really about stamina and how much he can hold up through conditioning. One thing he’s been able to do a lot of lately is conditioning in practice,” Smart said. “We hope to have him ready to go and be in great shape for this week.”