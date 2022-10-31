That's the unit Georgia will be tasked with slowing down in this weekend's top-two matchup in Sanford Stadium. If the Bulldogs want to return to the SEC Championship Game, slowing down the Volunteers is a must.

The Bulldogs have an explosive Tennessee offense looming this weekend. That's the same Volunteer attack that leads the nation in points per game (49.4) and total offense (553 yards per game). Tennessee is also second in the country in passing yards per game (353.4) and 25th in rushing yards per game (199.6).

The end of the season is not yet here, but Georgia's final exam has arrived.

Any conversation about Tennessee starts with quarterback Hendon Hooker.

One of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy, Hooker has made a substantial leap in his second year on Rocky Top. Hooker has completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,338 yards, with 17 touchdowns to just a single interception.

When Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed Hooker on Monday, it sounded similar to how he's talked about his own quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

"He's one step ahead of where he was," Smart said. "To think of the reps and the games he's played since the games last year, he's just as elusive; he's got probably the same arm talent. Those two don't improve. It's his decision-making and his processing."

The Volunteers also employ tempo better than arguably any team in the country. They routinely snap the ball with 25 seconds or more remaining on the play clock.

Conditioning, then, will be a major factor on Saturday afternoon. That can't be prepared for in just one week. Smart said the team's efforts from the summer and throughout the season have all been pointing toward this week.

"I don't know how much other teams condition in the country, but we do a lot, because I think it's really important," Smart said. "Unfortunately, we haven't had a lot of games where we've played a lot of snaps. So that goes back to, if you're not playing them in the game, you better get it done during the week. And, you know, we've worked hard at it. We're going to find out on Saturday if we're in shape or not."

There are a pair of vital injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Smart said senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith is "probably doubtful" to play against Tennessee.

But star defensive tackle Jalen Carter should be in line for a bigger role after returning to action last week against Florida. His disruptive presence in the middle of the defense will be huge in slowing down Tennessee's rushing attack.

Veterans like safety Christopher Smith will also be vital in helping the other Bulldogs, especially those who didn't see much action against Tennessee last year, get ready for each snap.

"He’s going to know how to get guys aligned, especially when they’re trying to go fast," Logue said. "Everybody getting home after the play, don’t celebrate on second or third down, because that’s when they’re going to want to go fast. He’s going to be a big help."

Tennessee represents the biggest test Georgia's defense has faced thus far. The Volunteers will also likely be the best unit the Bulldogs will face all year.



The Bulldogs have been compared often this season to last year's historic defense. They will have a chance to either prove that comparison or debunk it once the game of the year kicks off on Saturday.