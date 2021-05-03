 UGASports - The Daily Recap: JT Daniels becoming 'more vocal'
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: JT Daniels becoming 'more vocal'

JT Daniels has become an even greater leader this spring. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications)
JT Daniels has become an even greater leader this spring. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the May 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Daniels becoming ‘more vocal’

In his post-spring wrap up on the quarterbacks, Anthony Dasher noted that JT Daniels has become an even greater leader since head coach Kirby Smart officially named him the starter.

Perhaps Smart’s decision to name Daniels the starter—which he hadn’t done with any other quarterback in his previous seasons—gave him some extra confidence.

“We’re told he’s beginning to be more vocal and leading by example. He’s becoming the type of player that teammates rally around,” Dasher wrote. “For those wondering, Daniels is the healthiest he’s been since before his knee injury at Southern Cal and appears ready to have a banner year.

“If one were to prorate last year’s four-game totals (80 of 119 passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, a bar) you’d be looking at one of the best single-season totals in Bulldog history. Granted, those last four games were not against the toughest competition UGA faced.”

During the spring, Smart was complimentary of Daniels’ ability to run Georgia’s scheme.

"He's got command of the offense; he's got an ability to utilize the pocket. We work on that each and every day,” Smart said. “Coach (Todd) Monken is always driving that home with him, his ability to move in the pocket, step up. The offensive line has got to protect him and get him an opportunity.

"There were times today there were four-man rushes. We got some pressure, guys got pushed back into him. I think that is important -- allow him to step up in the pocket, move around and make plays down the field. But he has command of it, he understands it. The key is his decision-making process. We know the quarterback position there is probably a decision that has to be made every single play, and he manages that really well fortunately."

School record

With the Los Angeles Chargers selecting defensive back Mark Webb in the seventh round of the NFL draft, Georgia set a program record with nine players taken.

In addition to Webb, Eric Stokes (first round, Packers), Tyson Campbell (second round, Jaguars), Azeez Ojulari (second round, Giants), Monty Rice (third round, Titans), Ben Cleveland (third round, Ravens), Tre’ McKitty (third round, Chargers), Richard LeCounte (fifth round, Browns) and Trey Hill (sixth round, Bengals).

The previous school record was eight, set in 2002 and tied in 2013.

A ‘perfect fit’

In a virtual video call with the Baltimore media, Cleveland expressed his gratitude to the Ravens for drafting him by calling his situation a “perfect fit.”

“It’s a dream come true. This is everybody’s dream as a kid growing up, playing football. There’s no place I’d rather be,” Cleveland said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff, the program that the Ravens have. I think it’s going to be a great fit for me, and a dream come true.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Cleveland will have a chance to earn a starting spot.

"He'll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard. He gives us a chance possibly to move Bradley (Bozeman) to center. We'll see how that goes,” Harbaugh told Ravens.com. “He's a big, strong, powerful guy that likes to rough people up. Ben was a guy that we really wanted. I was kind of being a little bit of a nervous Nellie. I kind of wanted us to trade up."

Baseball: UGA drops series to Auburn

Georgia’s three-series winning streak was snapped after Auburn took two of three games against the Bulldogs this weekend.

“It hurts; it’s a gut punch,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But we didn’t swing it well enough, we didn’t pitch it well enough, and we didn’t make the plays we needed. We didn’t make any errors, but we didn’t make the ones we could have, and the game flipped.”

Georgia dropped to 27-16 overall and 10-11 in the SEC.

Men’s tennis: Diaz on coaching during the pandemic

With Jim Donnan and Dayne Young, UGA men's tennis coach Manny Diaz discussed where his team stands heading into NCAA postseason, the challenges of coaching a team comprised of many international players amid a pandemic, and how tennis is changing from the pros to amateur ranks.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzhCVDJmV19YN0s0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Elite company

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMjAyMSBEQiBkcmFmdCBjbGFzcyBqb2luZWQg8J+FtPCfhbvw n4W48J+Gg/CfhbQgY29tcGFueeKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EYXdnc0luVGhlTkZMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRGF3Z3NJblRoZU5GTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0s5RDZIdTFEa1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L OUQ2SHUxRGtQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlb3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBH ZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4OTkyMDMzMDk2OTM3NDcyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Long time coming

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCB3YXMgbWVhbnQgdG8gYmUuIPCfmIIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaWNlTW9udHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJpY2VNb250eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05GejlqbHNB VEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORno5amxzQVRFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFRlbm5lc3NlZSBUaXRhbnMgKEBUaXRhbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGl0YW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4NTgyODU0OTg1MTI1ODk2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Outside the Vent

Nine former five-star players went undrafted over the weekend.

Georgia Tech landed a commitment from a Rivals250 linebacker.

Alabama once again impressed when it came to the NFL draft.

About JFQ Lending

JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).

Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Website: JFQlending.com

Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com

Phone number: 480-447-6852

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLWRhaWx5LXJlY2FwLWp0LWRhbmllbHMtYmVjb21pbmctbW9yZS12 b2NhbC0iCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWdhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGhlLWRhaWx5 LXJlY2FwLWp0LWRhbmllbHMtYmVjb21pbmctbW9yZS12b2NhbC0mYzU9MjAy MjczMzE2MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=