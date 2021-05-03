UGASports - The Daily Recap: JT Daniels becoming 'more vocal'

Here is the May 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Daniels becoming ‘more vocal’

In his post-spring wrap up on the quarterbacks, Anthony Dasher noted that JT Daniels has become an even greater leader since head coach Kirby Smart officially named him the starter.

Perhaps Smart’s decision to name Daniels the starter—which he hadn’t done with any other quarterback in his previous seasons—gave him some extra confidence.

“We’re told he’s beginning to be more vocal and leading by example. He’s becoming the type of player that teammates rally around,” Dasher wrote. “For those wondering, Daniels is the healthiest he’s been since before his knee injury at Southern Cal and appears ready to have a banner year.

“If one were to prorate last year’s four-game totals (80 of 119 passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, a bar) you’d be looking at one of the best single-season totals in Bulldog history. Granted, those last four games were not against the toughest competition UGA faced.”

During the spring, Smart was complimentary of Daniels’ ability to run Georgia’s scheme.

"He's got command of the offense; he's got an ability to utilize the pocket. We work on that each and every day,” Smart said. “Coach (Todd) Monken is always driving that home with him, his ability to move in the pocket, step up. The offensive line has got to protect him and get him an opportunity.

"There were times today there were four-man rushes. We got some pressure, guys got pushed back into him. I think that is important -- allow him to step up in the pocket, move around and make plays down the field. But he has command of it, he understands it. The key is his decision-making process. We know the quarterback position there is probably a decision that has to be made every single play, and he manages that really well fortunately."

School record

With the Los Angeles Chargers selecting defensive back Mark Webb in the seventh round of the NFL draft, Georgia set a program record with nine players taken.

In addition to Webb, Eric Stokes (first round, Packers), Tyson Campbell (second round, Jaguars), Azeez Ojulari (second round, Giants), Monty Rice (third round, Titans), Ben Cleveland (third round, Ravens), Tre’ McKitty (third round, Chargers), Richard LeCounte (fifth round, Browns) and Trey Hill (sixth round, Bengals).

The previous school record was eight, set in 2002 and tied in 2013.

A ‘perfect fit’

In a virtual video call with the Baltimore media, Cleveland expressed his gratitude to the Ravens for drafting him by calling his situation a “perfect fit.”

“It’s a dream come true. This is everybody’s dream as a kid growing up, playing football. There’s no place I’d rather be,” Cleveland said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff, the program that the Ravens have. I think it’s going to be a great fit for me, and a dream come true.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Cleveland will have a chance to earn a starting spot.

"He'll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard. He gives us a chance possibly to move Bradley (Bozeman) to center. We'll see how that goes,” Harbaugh told Ravens.com. “He's a big, strong, powerful guy that likes to rough people up. Ben was a guy that we really wanted. I was kind of being a little bit of a nervous Nellie. I kind of wanted us to trade up."

Baseball: UGA drops series to Auburn

Georgia’s three-series winning streak was snapped after Auburn took two of three games against the Bulldogs this weekend.

“It hurts; it’s a gut punch,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But we didn’t swing it well enough, we didn’t pitch it well enough, and we didn’t make the plays we needed. We didn’t make any errors, but we didn’t make the ones we could have, and the game flipped.”

Georgia dropped to 27-16 overall and 10-11 in the SEC.

Men’s tennis: Diaz on coaching during the pandemic

With Jim Donnan and Dayne Young, UGA men's tennis coach Manny Diaz discussed where his team stands heading into NCAA postseason, the challenges of coaching a team comprised of many international players amid a pandemic, and how tennis is changing from the pros to amateur ranks.