UGASports - Bulldog comeback falls just short

With arguably the toughest part of the schedule still to go, Georgia entered this weekend’s series against Auburn hoping to pad its conference mark, which stood at .500 entering play on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs are once again south of the all-important mark, after the Bulldogs dropped Saturday’s contest, 9-7.

Georgia (27-16, 10-11) had won its previous three SEC series, before losing two of three to Auburn (19-21, 5-16).

“It hurts; it’s a gut punch,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But we didn’t swing it well enough, we didn’t pitch it well enough, and we didn’t make the plays we needed. We didn’t make any errors, but we didn’t make the ones we could have, and the game flipped.”

To the Bulldogs’ credit, Georgia—which trailed 7-0 heading to the bottom of the third—made it close.

Down by five in the ninth, the Bulldogs scored three times and had the tying runs on second and third before Garrett Blaylock struck out to end the game.

“You’re down five runs in the ninth and all of a sudden, you’ve got the tying run on second and the winning run at the plate, with a guy who can hit a home run at any time,” Stricklin said. “When it’s 9-4, you take that in a heartbeat. The problem is, we let it get 9-4, and the way we came out of the gate, you’re not going to win many games when you give somebody seven runs.”

Despite the loss, catcher Fernando Gonzalez is confident the team can bounce back, despite next weekend’s impending trip to No. 1 Arkansas

“I think we know how good we are,” said Gonzalez, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. “We were in a good spot where even if we lost the series, that we were going to come back next weekend and do whatever it takes to win.”