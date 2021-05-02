UGASports - Ben Cleveland on Baltimore: "It's a perfect fit"

Ben Cleveland said his NFL Draft watch party was not big by most standards. Just family, his fiancé and a few friends were all who were on hand when the Baltimore Ravens called Friday to tell him they were selecting him with the 94th pick in the third round.

Nevertheless, there was plenty of excitement to go around.

During a Zoom call with Baltimore reporters, Cleveland called the Ravens a “perfect fit,” and says he cannot wait to get his pro career underway.

“It’s a dream come true. This is everybody’s dream as a kid growing up, playing football. There’s no place I’d rather be,” Cleveland said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff, the program that the Ravens have. I think it’s going to be a great fit for me, and a dream come true.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was ecstatic when Cleveland was still around for his team to make its third-round pick.

"He'll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard. He gives a chance possibly to move Bradley (Bozeman) to center. We'll see how that goes,” Harbaugh told Ravens.com. “He's a big, strong, powerful guy that likes to rough people up. Ben was a guy that we really wanted. I was kind of being a little bit of a nervous Nellie. I kind of wanted us to trade up."

“I definitely felt I was I high on their radar in our meetings, and things like that,” he said. “But still, it was unexpected. Emotions were definitely running high.”

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta concurred.

"At the start of the day, if you had told us, we could've gotten Ben Cleveland, we would have turned it right in,” DeCosta told the website. “It was a relief to see him available."